Italian PM Mario Draghi resigns despite surviving no-confidence voteExBulletin

Despite surviving a vote of no confidence, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has resigned. He said he will not govern without 100% support in his coalition, as several parties abstained from voting.

Italy’s president has dissolved parliament and called for early elections to be held by the end of September. This follows the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who failed to get all members of his coalition to support him in a vote of confidence. Adam Raney reports from Rome.

ADAM RANEY, BYLINE: His coalition government has fallen. But Mario Draghi still got a heroic send-off, giving a speech today before handing in his resignation to the president. The former head of the European Central Bank, once dubbed Super Mario for his work to save the euro, was clearly touched.

RANEY: He said even central bankers get their hearts touched sometimes, and he thanked members of Parliament for all the work they’ve done together during his time in government. Draghi led a government for less than 18 months. Many leaders across Europe saw it as a steady hand to help pull Italy, and perhaps the entire continent, out of the pandemic. He helped steer billions of euros of EU recovery funds to Italy and was a leading voice in Europe’s support for Ukraine against Russia. But in the end, he could not manage the diverse coalition of parties in his government of national unity. By Thursday evening, a somber President Sergio Mattarella emerged to address the nation, announcing a 70-day deadline for early elections. Clearly he was not happy.

RANEY: He said the early dissolution of parliament is always a last option, especially, he said, as is the case at this time, when parliament has so many important tasks to complete in the interest of their country. The crisis began last week, when Draghi faced a vote of confidence. He earned it. But one member of his coalition government, the Five Star Movement, boycotted the vote because they felt ignored by Draghi. Thus, the prime minister offered his resignation for the first time, which the country’s president refused. But when a second confidence vote was held yesterday, this skilled central banker could not play the political game well enough to get everyone on board. Three parties refused to participate in the vote of confidence. This time, his resignation was accepted.

President Mattarella has asked Dragi to head an interim government. While some are lamenting Draghi’s eventual departure, one side – Italy’s far-right Brotherhood – is excited. Currently leading the polls, it is expected to win more seats than any other party. Some political analysts are already predicting how the party could rule if it leads a right-wing coalition after the election.

LORENZO CASTELLANI: What we can expect is a tougher approach to immigration.

RANEY: This is Lorenzo Castellani, a historian at the Luiss University of Rome.

CASTELLANI: So, following the path of other right-wing parties in Europe and conservatives and Republicans in the United States, a model of law and order.

RANEY: Andrea Delmastro, a member of the party who serves in parliament, says the Brothers of Italy only want what’s best for Italians.

ANDREA DELMASTRO: (Through interpreter) Look. It’s very easy. From family policies to the fight against illegal immigration to the industrial plan for Italy to an approach to reduce the tax burden to unleash the energies of Italian manufacturing, Brothers of Italy has a cohesive program with the entire center-right.

RANEY: After years on the fringes, Italy’s latest political crisis may just give this right-wing party an opening to show what it will do with power. For NPR News, I’m Adam Raney in Rome.

