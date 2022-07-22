Russia’s justification for using the veto in Syria is pure fiction





Thank you, Madam President. Using the veto is a heavy responsibility. Therefore, it is one that should not be used lightly. It has been 50 years since the UK last unilaterally vetoed a Security Council resolution. When we negotiate resolutions, our objective is to reach agreement, and where necessary, win arguments in votes, rather than using our veto to block Council action. Unfortunately, the same is not true for Russia. Russia has now used its veto 17 times since 2011 to block the Council’s efforts to protect the Syrian people. This is in addition to the many other times they have used it, including defending themselves after the illegal invasion of Ukraine. These 17 vetoes are a significant cause of the failure of the international community to protect the Syrian people from the Assad regime, a failure that has undermined and weakened the Council and should weigh heavily on our collective conscience. Russia’s unilateral use of the veto to block a humanitarian resolution on a mechanism on which 2.4 million people rely is particularly scandalous. The humanitarian need in Syria is the highest it has ever been. We have repeatedly heard from the UN and NGOs that the renewal of the cross-border mechanism for 12 months was necessary to ensure operational security to meet humanitarian needs. The explanation we heard today from Russia is pure fiction. This includes their farcical suggestion that the UK, along with the US and France, blocked their proposed text. Let’s be clear about the facts, their proposed text was supported by only one other member of the Council. Two votes in favor are short of the nine required to pass. No amount of misinformation can change the fact that only one Council Member chose to politicize this issue. The UK approached this negotiation as we have done every year since 2014 on the basis of humanitarian needs and humanitarian needs alone. We congratulate the pen holders, Norway and Ireland, for their efforts to secure a resolution that would preserve this humanitarian lifeline in the face of Russian intransigence and which achieved 13 votes in favour. And we must be clear, according to resolution 2642, the Council’s intention is to maintain this mechanism for 12 months. The UK will continue to support the UN’s efforts to deliver its humanitarian response plan and we call on other UN member states to do the same. Finally, as we have said many times before, a genuine political process is the only sustainable means of ending the suffering in Syria. Thank you.

