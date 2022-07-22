



Located in the mountains of northern Iraq, Rabana-Merquly the castle has long mystified archaeologists. The site, built mainly during the first century BC and occupied intermittently for hundreds of years, has high characteristics rock reliefs of an ornament-clad ruler whose identity is unknown. A new study, published this week in the journal Antiquitysuggests that this figure was a king of Diabetesa vassal state of the powerful The Parthian Empire. If so, the researchers write, the citadel may well be Natounia (or Natounissarokerta), a long-lost city named after the founder of the Adiabene dynasty, Natounissar, and known only for its existence in a first-century mound BC coins. [T]here they are [not] any detailed historical reference to Natounia, the main author Michael Brownsays an archaeologist at the University of Heidelberg in Germany Artnets Sarah Cascone. Rabana-Merquly is the largest and most impressive Parthian-era site in the region, and the only one with royal iconography, so it is the best candidate. Brown and his colleagues tentatively identified the ruler as Natounissar based on similarities between the Rabana-Merquly reliefs and a statue of an Adiabene king in the city of Hatra, just over 140 miles to the west. According to the study, both depictions boast distinctive fin-shaped heads, full chins, a raised right arm, the palm of which is open in a gesture of greeting, belts with hanging ends, sleeveless cloaks, and rings on neck. The main difference between the artworks is the presence of a sword resting on the Hatra statues on the left hip. The twin rock reliefs are rare examples of life-size rulers’ monuments from the Parthian period and allow us to connect the citadel to those who built it, Brown says. Live Sciences Jennifer Nalewicki. Another key piece of evidence comes from coins, which give the name of the lost city as Natounissarokertaa, a combination of the kings name and the Parthian word for a ditch or fortification. Coins describe the location of Natounia as being in Kapros, or on the modern Lower Zab River. This description could apply to Rabana-Merquly, which is located along a branch of the Lower Zab, Brown says in a declaration. According to the statement, the site consists of 27 feet long fortifications and the smaller settlements of Rabana and Merquly. Drone mapping, as well as excavations carried out in 2009 and between 2019 and 2022, have discovered a number of structures, including military barracks and a religious complex that may have been dedicated to And immediatelyPersian goddess of water, fertility, health and healing. As Brown tells him nationals Paul Carey, The latter work is significant because we now understand that all the various archaeological features in the castle area, the rock reliefs, the sacred parts of a single massive fortified settlement. Some parts were known before, but we didn’t understand the connection. Scholars argue that Rabana-Merquly served multiple purposes, acting as a military fortress, trading center, religious sanctuary, diplomatic center and place of refuge in times of crisis, as Brown points out. Vices Jordan Pearson. The considerable efforts that must have been made for the planning, construction and maintenance of a fort of this size indicate government activities, the archaeologist added in the statement. Although the evidence identifying Rabana-Merquly as Natounia is circumstantial, Brown says CNNKatie Hunt says the site is the most promising possibility for the lost city, which must be somewhere in the region. Recommended videos

