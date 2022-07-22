A deal could soon be in place to free Ukraine’s grain shipments blocked by RussiaExBulletin

International
Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Russia has blocked the shipment of wheat. Negotiations have been ongoing for weeks, brokered by Turkey and the UN, to oversee the safe passage of the shipments.
LEILA FADEL, PRACTICE:
The United Nations appears to be on the verge of brokering a deal to get much-needed supplies of grain from Ukraine to the rest of the world.
RACHEL MARTIN, host:
Right. These supplies have been hampered by what has effectively been a Russian blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports. Millions of tons of grain are stored there. The Turkish government says a signing ceremony is supposed to take place today for an agreement between Russia, Ukraine, the UN and Turkey. This would make it easier to transport all that grain.
FADELExBulletin’s Charles Maynes joins us now from Moscow with details. Hello Charles.
CHARLES MAYNES, BYLINE: Hello.
FADEL: So we don’t know for sure yet if this deal will close today. There have been controversial negotiations for weeks. But can you start by simply reminding us how war has endangered food supplies?
MAYNES: Yes, of course. You know, it goes back to the fact that the conflict in Ukraine is unfolding against what is often called the breadbasket of Europe.
FADEL: Right.
MAYNES: The wider region is a major source of grains and fertilizers that are usually shipped via the Black Sea to global markets. Only because of the fighting, Ukrainian wheat cannot go out because of the presence of Russian warships. Meanwhile, Russian agricultural exports are also blocked, not because of Western sanctions on Russian grain or fertilizer – they don’t exist – but because of obstacles due to fines on Russian banks and transport. And these two factors combined have indeed led to food shortages and rising food prices that are affecting the poorest countries in places like Latin America, Asia, East Africa, putting millions on the brink of starvation.
FADEL: So in this negotiation, what are the contours of the agreement that they are pursuing?
MAYNES: Well, you know, everybody says they want the grain to be shipped, but really Russia sets conditions on what it can allow that to happen. Russia says it wants a comprehensive approach, which ties the release of Ukrainian wheat to the lifting of restrictions on Russian agricultural exports. Ukraine and its allies call this blackmail and an attempt, in effect, to get sanctions relief. The main mediators here, first of all, are UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who has lobbied a lot with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine in recent months.
The other key player here is Turkey, which has hosted the peace talks but has also presented itself as a mediator in the wheat issue. And it makes sense, given Turkey’s geography. You know, every shipment from the Black Sea has to go through the Bosphorus, which goes through Turkey, to get the grain to where it needs to go. We don’t know the exact terms of the deal, but the outline suggests a role for the UN and Turkey to essentially play traffic cops. In other words, they will offer to guarantee the safe passage of ships containing grain out of the region, while ensuring that those arriving do not bring in contraband or weapons. And it’s pretty clear that any deal would likely involve the movement of Ukrainian grain and Russian ag, meaning Moscow is getting a good chunk of what it’s been asking for all along.
FADEL: So, assuming they can come to an agreement, do we know when the grain shipments can begin?
MAYNES: Well, we don’t. But it is clear that time is of the essence. Soon the harvest begins in this part of the world and there is a rush to empty the silos and, of course, get the grain to the countries in need. Now, President Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is ready to guarantee shipments immediately, but there are a host of complicating factors. For example, in these territories occupied by Russia, say, in eastern Ukraine – you know, whose grain is it now? There is also the matter of the explosive mines in the waters that the Ukrainians placed there to protect their ports from attack. And Russia has repeatedly said it will not attack if Ukraine mines the waters to allow grain shipments. But that’s a tough sell when Russia continues to fire missiles from the Black Sea into Ukraine, including port cities like Odesa.
FADELExBulletin’s Charles Maynes in Moscow. Thank you very much for your report.
MAYNES: Thank you.
