Middle Eastern autocrats embarrassed Biden at will

President Joe Biden’s much-hyped trip to the Middle East, his first as president, was almost entirely devoid of drama or excitement. She producedthere are no important products, was not even intended. To be submissive, however, is to miss a more troubling story. The visit may have been meaningless and performative, but it was also a major setback for American interests, confirming what many had long suspected: supposed allies could disrespect, embarrass, and undermine the United States at will. .

The costs are already evident. On July 16, less than 24 hours after Biden left the region, the United Arab Emiratesconvictedan American citizen, Asim Ghafoor, to three years in prison on vague charges. Ghafoor, a lawyer for slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, was arrested just two days ago while in transit through Dubai International Airport.

This is the kind of thing that happens under dictatorships. But that is not what happens under the dictatorships that are apparently close partners of the US. In fact, UAE leaders are either mocking Biden or indifferent to the perception that they are mocking him. Neither of these possibilities is encouraging. Such provocations illustrate a long and enduring history in the Middle East in which the United States has proven time and again that it is unable to respond with any sense of purpose or self-respect. Autocrats test the limits to see how far they can go, only to find that no such limit exists.

Saudi Arabia provides an even starker example. Years ago, when Middle Eastern hands joked that the kingdom could be saved by murder, it was just a figure of speech. But then the Saudis really got away with it. Perhaps the only memorable moment from Biden’s trip was his first encounter with the Saudi crown prince and de facto leader.Mohammed bin Salman (aka MBS). It took MBS only four years to rehabilitate itself after the horrorthe murder of Khashoggiin which he was directly implicated.

But the meeting was not just a rehab. In the misguided hope of easing gasoline costs at home, the US president felt he had to go to MBS to ask him to increase oil production. This was not too sad that the proud and stubborn Biden was unlikely to reduce himself to this, but it was a clear demonstration of an increasingly weak and hijacked administration.

It cannot be overstated what a strange and unwarranted reversal of the balance of power this was. The United States is a superpower and, at least for now, the superpower. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are, to use a non-political term, client states. In other words, they depend on American power for their security and survival. Their armies would be ground to a halt in short order if the United States suspended all military provisions, including spare parts and maintenance for equipment, as well as training and logistical support. At the risk of stating the obvious, they need us more than we need them. However, if an alien descended from outer space and witnessed the events of the past few weeks without the benefit of foreknowledge, they might have assumed otherwise, that the United States was the lesser partner paying tribute to its clients. super power.

The very public deference of presidents to a brutal but weak regime is not only a problem for American strategy; it’s a problem for American identity. On the world stage, was that what they were meant to be?

Of course, former President Donald Trump was in love with the Saudis and acted accordingly. Today, the same coddling of autocrats is happening under a Democratic administration, despite Biden’s insistence that the approach of his predecessors would be a thing of the past. In a sense, Biden has left us with the worst of both worlds, oneunstable middle positionwhich rarely works in the Middle East. The United States still has a pro-autocracy policy, only the autocrats in question neither like us nor claim to respect us. Upon arriving in Saudi Arabia, Biden received onecold welcomefrom his hosts. Barack Obama found himself similarly scorned during a visit in 2016. Obama was responsible for ahistorical growthin selling arms to Saudi Arabia, but his goodwill was neither appreciated nor reciprocated. This is not an accident. In fact, what analysts have called reverse lever it is perhaps the defining feature of America’s relationship with Arab autocrats. The United States rarely imposes conditions on Gulf military support. The Gulf States, for their part, take aid for granted, seeing it as a right.

The result is the intensification of repression, includingbullyingANDprohibitioneAmerican citizens. But American officials may not be sufficiently swayed by moral objections. After all, the United States is a country, not a human rights organization. In this imperfect, tragic world, America must confront dictators. Such an argument could hold if Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were reliable American allies. They are not. Bold and irresponsible, they are behaving recklessly, including in the field of foreign policy. The ever-expanding list of examples includes trying tocozyupin China, plotting one moreconciliatory approachto Russia,kidnappinglebanese prime ministerfuelthe long war in Yemen andsupportthe side facing the US in Libya’s proxy battles.

The stubborn pragmatist might insist that such adventurism must be felt in the stomach, a necessary evil on the road to stability. But what is happening now is not that. It’s worse. America is being manipulated by the very countries that depend on it for their security. Somehow, the United States has managed the impossible feat of undermining its own values ​​and interests. As it turns out, in the Middle East, the two cannot be separated.