Pacti Vs Bectu; Netflix India; Boutonnat – Deadline

Good afternoon Insiders, Max Goldbart here. We’ve got all the news and analysis you need as we wrap up another week in which temperatures hit record highs and relations between the UK’s biggest TV syndicate and the trade body hit rock bottom.

Pacti Vs Bectu

Verbal war: The buzz in the UK TV drama sector has been a dispute that erupted into an all-out war of words this week over the Bectu/Pact TV drama deal. The Bectu union is seeking updated terms of the agreement in areas such as working conditions, hours and welfare, but trade body Pact believes Bectu’s terms are unrealistic and has drawn up its own terms which Bectu members are voting on as we speak. The crew members have been advised by the union to reject these conditions and the whole situation has become extremely messy. In a series of increasingly amplified statements issued to the press, Bectu said the Pact’s terms did not address “the long hours and welfare crisis our members are facing”, while the Pact claimed Bectu’s proposals risked “damaging all scripted television”. and there will be no agreement unless the trade body compromise is accepted. In an unprecedented move that could change the debate, a group of influential indies including Banijay, Bad Wolf and Normal people producer Element Pictures sent a letter to the entire team yesterday afternoon asking them to accept the terms of the Pact. The impact of this move could affect the ballot, which is still nine days away, and this one looks set to run. Deadline first revealed the rift in March.

Game state: The dispute reflects the wider debate taking place in the world of television production at the moment between improving people’s working conditions, work/life balance and wellbeing while supporting a thriving sector which is currently home to hundreds of films and series that are being shot one after the other. UK drama tax credit means deep-pocketed broadcasters are moving productions here in droves (Amazon’s lord of the rings the second series is next) and stakeholders are scrupulously trying to ensure that working conditions progress at the same speed as the sector reaches almost full capacity. On the same day voting opened, Pinewood Studios revealed a nearly $1 billion expansion plan that will add 20 purpose-built soundstages driven by a “lack of studio space in the UK”. TV production is booming in the UK, not down…

Struggle for survival: Bectu and Pact’s feud is about TV, but in the world of indie film, as we know it, the state of play is different. A BFI report this week found that the UK sector is in a fight for its survival amid the broadcaster-driven manufacturing boom discussed above. While the UK TV production sector has grown in size over the past five years to reach record spending levels of $6.7 billion in 2021, the benefits of this increased activity have not trickled down to the independent film sector, it has been said. in the report conducted by Alma Economics. which set out recommendations including an increase in tax relief for indie films and an increase in the financial contribution of the major streaming services to UK independent films. Check out Mel’s write-up here.

Netflix’s Indian disruptor

Leader of the charge: With Netflix bosses heaving a sigh of relief over better-than-expected financials this week, Diana spoke to one of the influential people leading the charge to improve the broadcaster’s subscriber base outside the US, Vice President of Netflix India Content, Monika Shergill. . Heading a territory of 1.4 billion people is no mean feat and Shergill told Diana that her team is prioritizing subscriber growth at a time when the proposition is moving beyond Hindi and English language content. India has 22 official languages ​​and more than 800 TV channels, with multiple film industries, but Shergill, who was previously EVP and head of content at Viacom18’s digital platform Voot, said India is a market ripe for even more local stories that can resonate globally. With U.S. subscriber numbers heading in the wrong direction for two straight quarters, she is one of an increasingly important group of Netflix content executives trying to carve out a path to growth. Dive deeper.

The recovery of Bollywood: All eyes on the Indian box office today with the launch of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer often after an underwhelming first half of the year for Bollywood. Our Asia expert Liz Shackleton’s fantastic analysis takes a look at what’s to come and how the Indian film landscape is changing. Bollywood producers point to changing consumer habits during the pandemic, according to Liz, a familiar story in other territories which have also seen a shift towards big event films at the expense of smaller films as the surge of broadcasting has encouraged audiences to consume more content at home. Notably, as Bollywood slows down, films from a plethora of South Indian industries made in other languages ​​have broken box office records. Full analysis here. It’s worth reading.

Button conflict

The second mandate for CNC Chief: Dominique Boutonnat, who hit the headlines earlier this year after allegations of sexual assault by a godfather, has been reappointed for a second, three-year term as head of France’s National Film Center (CNC). Although not unexpected, the move has drawn harsh criticism from parts of the local film industry, but for different reasons. Filmmaking team La Société des Réalisateurs has led the backlash, saying its mainstream, free-market, multi-platform approach is disastrous for independent French cinema. Boutonnat, who has denied allegations of sexual assault against him, remains under judicial investigation. Gender equality group Le Collectif 50/50 has lobbied for him to be suspended going forward, saying that regardless of the outcome, he should not be in the role while the case is open. French Culture Minister Abdul Malak is reported to have lobbied for Boutonnat to remain in his post, saying in a recent interview that he “was under investigation but not convicted”. There are clearly different forces at play, and we’ll bring you more when we have it.

Euro heat wave

Do I have to go to work?: Europeans, and especially the British, were battling the heat this week. As temperatures soared above 100F for the first time ever in many parts of the UK, phones at broadcast union Bectu were ringing off the hook, with officials bombarded with questions from concerned members who weren’t even sure if they should to go back to work, I understand. Meanwhile, major studios, including BBC Studios and ITV Studios, sent out instructions on areas such as hydration, air conditioning and reshoots. It was chaos, although thankfully it has calmed down somewhat in the last three days. In Continental Europe, a series of dangerous fires engulfed parts of Spain and France, although producers remained calm about the heat wave in general. “Honestly, after Covid and everything else that’s happened, [the heatwave] is the least of our worries” Emily in Paris Production manager Raphaël Benoliel told Melanie. The blustery weather also reignited the environmentalist/climate denier debate, with those on the denial side chastising those (sensible) people on the other side. If you’ve seen Adam McKay’s don’t look up check out this chilling interview on the UK’s GB News covering the now infamous Cate Blanchett/Jennifer Lawrence exchange.

Tim Burton got married

“Dive into a Wonderland”: Beloved American director Tim Burton will be honored with France’s prestigious Lumière prize in October, it was revealed on Wednesday. of The Nightmare Before Christmas AND Sweeney Todd the creator is sure to bring a fresh feel to the 14th festival, which will offer an “immersion into Wonderland – somewhere between Americana and its legends, Victorian England, futuristic megalopolises and suburban neighborhoods,” according to the organizers. The festival runs from October 15 to 23 and will also feature a musical tribute to Clint Eastwood.

Fundamentals

🌶️ Hot: Netflix was discovered The Copenhagen Cowboy from Travel author Nicolas Winding Refn.

🌶️ Another one: industry David P. Davis’ new 5 Act Productions exec makes first major content foray by picking Claire Mackintosh thriller The Last Party.

🌶️ More: Jesse had news for The Doll Factory, Paramount+ latest big budget international script order from Marcella Buccaneer producer.

🖼️Cast: Big names including Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Luke Evans boarded Netflix Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, with Evans set to play Dickens’ villainous lead.

🏪 Store setup: Former Warner Bros Australia head of television Shaun Murphy cut the ribbon on Big Owl Pictures, with the backing of billionaire California businessman Steve Luczo.

🧑‍💼 New job: Sky veteran Jane Millichip has taken up the mantle of CEO of BAFTA, one of the most prestigious jobs in the British screen industry

🖊️ Register: UK agency Denton Brierley poached Vivenne Clore’s talent agent, Katy Wale.

🤝🏼 The Pact: Canadian multi-hyphenate Lilly Singh inked deals with Blink49 Studios and Bell Media for shows focused on underrepresented communities.

📺 One to watch: British cult singer James Blunt will appear in a doc billed as Spinal tap meets Alan Partridge. Can’t argue with that.

🎥 trailer: Almost there on Amazon’s latest All or nothing football series featuring Arsenal and narrated by Oscar nominee and Gooners superfan Daniel Kaluuya. Take your popcorn for the trail.

Melanie Goodfellow contributed to this week’s International Insider