Fear and suspicion follow Putin’s Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine

Traders believe that any deal will work. So from [a] the trade outlook is for the better, Taras Kachka, Ukraine’s deputy economy minister, wrote in a message to POLITICO. But he was wary of the Kremlin’s intentions in agreeing to the deal. No one knows Russia’s motivation, he added.

Oleksiy Goncharenko, a Ukrainian lawmaker representing Odesan, was cautiously optimistic but said he expected Putin would eventually try to build a barrier to the sea corridor to make it slow and vulnerable.

That would allow Russia at any time to restart the blockade, Goncharenko said in an interview after meetings with US lawmakers in Washington, DC, on Thursday. Putin is weaponizing everything. So he will definitely weaponize this.

There are many reasons why Ukrainians are suspicious. Ukrainian news agency Interfax reported on Friday that Russia had stolen 70,000 tons of grain equivalent to a giant Panamax grain ship from the Luhansk region.

The international community stressed that the agreement should be quickly followed up with action, although the UN and others welcomed the agreement. The EU’s foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, said the success of the deal would depend on fast and good faith implementation.

But privately, top Western officials doubt that grain will start moving quickly through the new secure corridor. We weren’t holding our breath, an American official said. An EU official added: It is clear that we need to see the grain flowing into international markets to judge success.

Others have been more open, like German Minister of Agriculture Cem Zdemir who this week compared trust in Putin to free the Black Sea to believe in Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny.

The jury is still out and Russia is attacking Ukraine as we speak, said Volodymyr Dubovyk, associate professor of international relations at Odesa II Mechnikov National University. I’ve seen a lot in these last five months and years before that and I remain skeptical.

In a sign of the depth of mistrust between the two warring countries, they he didn’t even sign the same piece of paper. Instead, two mirror agreements were reached, which Russia and Ukraine signed separately with the UN and Turkey.

Pain in the neck

The deal potentially unlocks some of the roughly 20 million tons of Ukrainian grain that have been in silos since the Russian invasion, unable to be exported. Ukrainian farmers are already under pressure to find space to store crops from this summer.

From our side, everything is almost ready, said Roman Slaston, the general director of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club. So yes, we have to get people back to these ports, but it shouldn’t be a big problem.

However, it is unclear whether shipping companies will feel confident enough to resume their exports from Ukraine, especially since fighting could break out in the Black Sea at any time. Ships will also need insurance.

It will all depend on the number of ships coming to the ports, Slaston said. This will be the biggest challenge for the coming months. He estimated that shipments could resume perhaps around mid-August and reach up to four million tons per month, much more than 2.5 million that managed to be exported by road and rail in June.

Ukraine’s war-torn economy would benefit from the opportunity to feed the world again. But the Russian invasion will make it difficult to immediately increase food exports. Although the agreement covers the three ports of Odesa, Yuzhne and Chornomorsk, which accounted for two-thirds of Ukraine’s normal seaborne exports, it excludes the major southern port city of Mykolaiv, which Russia has shelled.

There is a lot of damage to the internal infrastructure, and it will be problematic to restore the old roads for transporting large volumes of grain, said Andriy Kupchenko, head of the business projects unit at agricultural consulting firm APK-Inform.

Second, the main part of [the] The rail fleet is located near the borders with the EU and it will take time to get them back for transport to the ports.

Years of damage

In a sign that Russia is likely to portray the deal as a humanitarian move, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will embark on a tour of Africa on Sunday, visiting the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Ethiopia and countries heavily dependent on Egypt. wheat imports. from Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow has claimed that rising global food prices are largely the fault of the Ukrainians for mining around their ports to prevent Russian attacks, and the West for its sanctions.

Wheat prices fell in announcing the agreement, but the global food crisis is not yet over.

The consequences of this current war in Ukraine will be felt for at least a few years, said Alvaro Lario, the incoming president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), a Rome-based UN agency that works in 90 countries from Afghanistan . in Yemen.

Lario said IFAD is dealing with the consequences of the drought in East Africa, the recovery of the pandemic, an increase in the price of food and the shocks of climate change that push rural communities into poverty.

There was talk of decades of underinvestment, even if this is resolved, he said in an interview. This is just a shot. This is just a crisis.