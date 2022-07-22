Singapore: Fifth execution in less than four months





Responding to the reported execution of Nazeri bin Lajim in Singapore today, Amnesty International’s death penalty expert Chiara Sangorgio said: Five people have been hanged this year in Singapore, in a period of less than four months. This relentless wave of hangings must be stopped immediately. The use of the death penalty in Singapore, including as a mandatory sentence for drug-related offences, violates international human rights law and standards. All those executed in Singapore in 2022 have been given the mandatory death penalty for drug-related offences. Rather than having a unique deterrent effect on crime, these executions only show the complete disregard the Singaporean authorities have for human rights and the right to life. Rather than having a unique deterrent effect on crime, these executions only show the complete disregard the Singaporean authorities have for human rights and the right to life. Chiara Sangorgio, death penalty expert at Amnesty International We call on governments, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the International Narcotics Control Board to increase pressure on Singapore so that international safeguards on the death penalty are respected and drug control policies take root. in the promotion and protection of human rights. Singapore’s highly punitive approach does neither. Background The execution of Singapore national Nazeri bin Lajims was on Friday, July 22, 2022. Nazeri was given a mandatory death sentence in 2017 after being found guilty of possessing 33.39 grams of diamorphine (heroin) for the purpose of trafficking in 2012. International law and standards prohibit the imposition of mandatory death sentences and require that the use of the death penalty be limited to the most serious crimes or crimes of extreme gravity involving intentional killing. Singapore has carried out five executions this year, all for drug offences, after a hiatus of more than 2 years during the pandemic. Bucking a worldwide trend towards abolishing the death penalty, Singapore is only one of four countries known to have executed people for drug-related offenses in recent years. Both the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB), UN bodies tasked with crime prevention and drug policy have condemned the use of the death penalty for crimes of related to drugs and have urged governments to move towards abolition. In fact, the UN’s Common Position on Drugs has always encouraged governments to move away from punitive responses because of their ineffectiveness in reducing drug trafficking or tackling drug use and supply. Amnesty International opposes the death penalty in all cases without exception. As of today, 110 countries have abolished the death penalty for all crimes, and more than two-thirds have abolished it in law or practice.

