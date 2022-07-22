The 2022 drought in Italy is killing the rice used for risotto

The rice fields of northern Italy must be flooded. Instead, many are withered and dying. (Davide Bertuccio for The Washington Post)

Comment on this story COMMENTARY

VESPOLATE, Italy There has been a single day of good rain all year, the afternoon temperature was again close to 100 degrees, and Fabrizio Rizzotti walked his 220-hectare fields of rice, a plant that grows by being submerged in water. The rice stalks were withered and stunted. The field, instead of being lush with water up to the bottom of the foot, crunched underfoot. Rizzotti, a seventh-generation rice farmer, said the rice was already dead, from which no grain of rice could come, he said, and then gestured to an adjacent field, slightly greener and in dire need of more water.

After a few days, that field will also die, he said. His stomach lurches.

In Europe’s hot summer, few places have been hit more directly than northern Italy, where extreme drought has dried up a major river, triggered a state of emergency and put the country’s famous agricultural plains in deep trouble. The drought is also making Italians worry about the things they have taken for granted: not only the green rice fields typical of this region, but also the food that flows from them. Especially the risotto.



Calculation of the amount of water is evaporating from the earth’s surface and vegetation, compared to normal. On average from the beginning of June to July. Calculation of the amount of water is evaporating from the earth’s surface and vegetation, compared to normal. On average from the beginning of June to July. Estimating the amount of water that evaporates from the soil surface and vegetation, compared to normal. On average from the beginning of June to July.

Less rice means more expensive risotto, Rizzotti said.

Italian rice it’s Risotto rice ideal for absorbing flavors while still remaining intact, and Rizzotti is the kind of farmer who cares about his food as much as his crops. He named his dog Risotto. And even his last name brings to mind the dish.

For most of his life, Rizzotti has eaten risotto several days a week: first in the recipes prepared by his mother, and then his wife, and now he said with melancholy again his mother, who is taken with cooking since his wife died. of leukemia in April.

Rizzotti said he had no choice but to continue. Another year of planting. Another period of 15-hour days powered by locally sourced risotto, filled with pork and beans.

But as periods of extreme climate become more common, he has come to regard rice as a precious commodity. The main Italian agricultural group predicts that yields this year will be 30 percent lower than normal. Around the Rizzottis farm, other rice farmers are left to speculate whether the coming years might be similar. In the irrigation ditches that run along the Rizzottis property, fed by a local canal system established in the 1860s, the water is normally several meters high. Now there is only a heavy flow of sediments.

There is basically no water left, he said.

One recent afternoon, with sweat on his brow, he got into his car and checked out other parts of his property. The health of a field can vary from place to place, depending on the composition of the soil, the distance from the main water channels and the decisions of the farmer. But even the Rizzottis’ healthiest fields, with the most consistent water supply, had dark green spots that signaled the onset of dehydration. The crickets buzzed; a few dragonflies buzzed above the blackened grass. The only other movement was a neighbors sprinkler on the horizon blowing what little water was left across a cornfield.

Everyone is facing tough choices, Rizzotti said. My neighbor is watering his corn to save his cows. But he lets the rice die.

Rice can only grow when it is flooded; an inch or two of standing water will do when the plant is young, farmers say, but it needs six or seven inches in deep summer. Rizzottis rice falls short of all these standards. Last year, his company, which includes his son and another employee, produced 350 tons of white rice. This year, he said, they will be lucky to reach 150 tons.

And that’s the best-case scenario, he said of a situation in which his salary would drop from $30,000 to $15,000. The only hope for that too is if it starts raining. It rains exponentially.

But the forecast called for 95-degree days and uninterrupted sunshine for at least the next week.

This part of Italy, a plain between the Alps and the Po River, is the dominant rice-growing area in a country that accounts for half of the European Union’s rice.

Farmers here, like winemakers, wax poetic about the qualities of air, snowmelt and soil, all factors in their crops.

Rizzotti who uses century-old machinery in some of the steps to process his rice is animated by talking about the purity of his rice under a microscope. (No micro-cracks, he says.) When he sells his rice to restaurants in the region, he asks them to credit his farm, called Riso Rizzotti, on their menus.

For people here, rice is the first food, right after mother’s milk, said Marta Grassi, a Michelin-star chef with a restaurant, Tantris, in the nearby town of Novara.

Arborio is the most famous of the Italian rice varieties, synonymous among Americans with risotto. But in northern Italy, among grandmothers and cooks alike, it is derided as second-hand rice that quickly becomes soft and won’t hold its shape. The prized rice, instead, is carnaroli, which stays al dente much longer.

You need a risotto with texture, said Claudia Fonio, 40, a cook at a restaurant near the Rizzottis farm. You have to taste the wheat.

She said her brother also has rice fields, and they are also in trouble.

As far as I’m concerned, this is the beginning of a series of crises that will happen again and again, she said.

Fonio uses Rizzotti’s rice in her kitchen, and Rizzotti occasionally comes to her restaurant after work, as he did one recent evening. As Rizzotti took his seat, a sous-chef began preparing his risotto over the flame, with only a black fan to keep it cool. About 20 minutes later, one of the regional classics, paniscia, came out with a fatty sausage, and Rizzotti didn’t wait for it to cool down, even though it was still 95 degrees outside.

That’s the way it should be, he said of the dish. There is no climbing. Every grain of flavor.

He ate quickly and got ready to leave. At home, he said, his mother was skipping dinner because of the heat.

Well, he said, she had two ice creams.

Rizzotti said the heat and drought are now defining his job, which this time of year is mostly about water management: deciding which fields get how much water. In the meetings of the consortium that manages the distribution of water among farmers and has set quotas, there were fights and screams.

One field faces another, Rizzotti said. A war of the poor against the poor.

He considers himself not just a farmer, but an investor and strategist. The most important question now is whether the extreme drought is an anomaly. Some of the farmers he knows are betting that things will return to normal. But Rizzotti said farmers may not want to face the reality because it’s too painful.

Because it means destroying a sector that goes back centuries, he said.

Rizzotti said he has spent wisely over the years. He doesn’t have crazy credits. In good times, he built up some savings. He said he can handle a tough year. But not a string of difficult years. Recently, he started planting some soybeans, which are less water dependent than rice. He said that down the road, he can envision shifting 50 percent of his land to soybeans and wheat.

It’s a way, he said, to reduce risk.