‘He really liked being alone with the people he loved’: Murder victim, 18, remembered by sisters

Eighteen-year-old murder victim Logan Clarke is remembered by his sisters as someone who was kind and driven with a heart of gold.

“He was the type of person who would take the shoes off your feet if you needed them and do it with a smile on his face,” said his younger sister Jolene Clarke, 15.

“He was a good kid, he didn’t deserve to go this way,” said his older sister, Tammy Clarke, 25. “I just wish I had him back, to have him here with me.”

Logan died after being found with upper body injuries inside an apartment building on Burnell Street on July 15, according to Winnipeg police.

Tammy Clarke, left, and Jolene Clarke hold photos of their brother Logan. Logan’s death is being investigated as a homicide. A 19-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder. (Alana Cole/CBC)

They said members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service discovered him there while attending to a fire alarm. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but according to the police, he died as a result of his injuries.

Police announced Thursday that 19-year-old Elijah Moonlight Olson has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Logan’s death.

Police said Logan and the woman were in a relationship and it is believed an argument between them led to Logan’s stabbing.

Jolene said it was hard to believe her brother was gone.

“That someone would do this to such a kind-hearted person,” she said.

Logan, who turned 18 in April, had just graduated from RB Russell Vocational High School in June, where his sisters say he had won awards.

Logan Clarke, centre, with his sisters Jolene, left, and Tammy, at his June graduation from RB Russell Vocational High School in Winnipeg. (Courtesy Tammy Clarke)

He was looking forward to pursuing a career as a welder.

Jolene said she would make fire pits and various things for his family, including roses for his mother for Mother’s Day.

“He liked to build things and make things and be busy, he really liked that,” Jolene said.

His sisters said he also loved basketball and video games.

“He really enjoyed being alone with the people he loved and playing games,” Jolene said.

“I love his smile,” Tammy said, holding a photo of Logan.

The sisters said they do not know the accused and do not know why Logan was at the Burnell Street block of flats that day.

Police are shown Sunday outside the four-story apartment building on Burnell Street where Logan Clarke was found dead Friday night. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Many who knew Logan have gathered a sacred fire burning for him at The Link, formally known as Macdonald Youth Services, on Mayfair Avenue in Winnipeg.

His friend, Ashtyn Rudolph, spoke to CBC News there on Wednesday.

“He was just such a gentle soul,” Rudolph said. “I don’t know how anyone could take such a soul. I miss him, man, I mourn him.”

A celebration will be held for Logan at The Link on Friday.

Winnipeg police say the accused is also charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

Olson was arrested Wednesday night at a residence in the Wolseley neighborhood. Police say she remains in custody.