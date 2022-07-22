International
‘He really liked being alone with the people he loved’: Murder victim, 18, remembered by sisters
Eighteen-year-old murder victim Logan Clarke is remembered by his sisters as someone who was kind and driven with a heart of gold.
“He was the type of person who would take the shoes off your feet if you needed them and do it with a smile on his face,” said his younger sister Jolene Clarke, 15.
“He was a good kid, he didn’t deserve to go this way,” said his older sister, Tammy Clarke, 25. “I just wish I had him back, to have him here with me.”
Logan died after being found with upper body injuries inside an apartment building on Burnell Street on July 15, according to Winnipeg police.
They said members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service discovered him there while attending to a fire alarm. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but according to the police, he died as a result of his injuries.
Police announced Thursday that 19-year-old Elijah Moonlight Olson has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Logan’s death.
Police said Logan and the woman were in a relationship and it is believed an argument between them led to Logan’s stabbing.
Jolene said it was hard to believe her brother was gone.
“That someone would do this to such a kind-hearted person,” she said.
Logan, who turned 18 in April, had just graduated from RB Russell Vocational High School in June, where his sisters say he had won awards.
He was looking forward to pursuing a career as a welder.
Jolene said she would make fire pits and various things for his family, including roses for his mother for Mother’s Day.
“He liked to build things and make things and be busy, he really liked that,” Jolene said.
His sisters said he also loved basketball and video games.
“He really enjoyed being alone with the people he loved and playing games,” Jolene said.
“I love his smile,” Tammy said, holding a photo of Logan.
The sisters said they do not know the accused and do not know why Logan was at the Burnell Street block of flats that day.
Many who knew Logan have gathered a sacred fire burning for him at The Link, formally known as Macdonald Youth Services, on Mayfair Avenue in Winnipeg.
His friend, Ashtyn Rudolph, spoke to CBC News there on Wednesday.
“He was just such a gentle soul,” Rudolph said. “I don’t know how anyone could take such a soul. I miss him, man, I mourn him.”
A celebration will be held for Logan at The Link on Friday.
Winnipeg police say the accused is also charged with failure to comply with a probation order.
Olson was arrested Wednesday night at a residence in the Wolseley neighborhood. Police say she remains in custody.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/police-arrest-logan-clarke-homicide-1.6527926
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- The stock market is at a crossroads. What to watch next. July 22, 2022
- Verizon drops One America News Network in latest blow July 22, 2022
- Google Pixel Deals: Pixel 6 is free for trade-in, 6A pre-order free earphones July 22, 2022
- Big Ten Men’s Hockey Best Six Named 2021-22 Krampade/AHCA All-American Scholars July 22, 2022
- July 22, 2022 – The Daily Gazette July 22, 2022