Russia-Ukraine News: Live Updates – New York Times

Video Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said the Biden administration has made a substantial proposal during talks with Russia to release WNBA player and former Marine Paul Whelan. loan Credit… Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

WASHINGTON Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken revealed Wednesday that the United States had put a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago in talks with Russia to secure the release of basketball star Brittney Griner and another detained American. Paul Whelan.

A person briefed on the negotiations said that in June, the United States offered to exchange a jailed Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout, for Ms. Griner and Mr. Whelan, and that President Biden has been under increasing political pressure to release the Americans had support the offer.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Washington, Mr. Blinken said the United States and Russia had been in constant and direct communication about the proposal, and that he expected to raise it directly with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey V. Lavrov soon.

Mr. Blinken would not provide additional details about the proposal, or outline any Russian response, saying he did not want to jeopardize sensitive negotiations with Moscow. Mr. Blinken last spoke to Mr. Lavrov, Russia’s top diplomat, in January at a meeting in Geneva, weeks before Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine led to a near-total shutdown of US diplomacy with Russia.

Paul Whelan was arrested in a Moscow hotel in late 2018 and charged with espionage. Credit… Alexander Zemlianichenko/Associated Press Brittney Griner arrives for a court hearing outside Moscow on Wednesday. Credit… Kirill Kudryavtsev/Agence France-Presse Getty Images

Mr. Blinken declined to confirm a CNN report that Mr. Biden had agreed to exchange Mr. Bout, whose release the Kremlin has been seeking for years, for Ms. Griner and Mr. Whelan. Known as the Dealer of Death, Mr. Bout is serving a 25-year federal sentence for conspiring to sell weapons to people who said they planned to kill Americans.

Mr. Bout, 55, is a former Soviet military officer who made a fortune in global arms trafficking before being caught in a federal sting. Russian officials have suppressed his case for years, and in recent weeks Russian media had directly linked his case to Ms. Griners.

Russia has held Ms Griner, 31, since mid-February, when she was arrested at a Moscow airport on charges of hashish oil found in her luggage. She has pleaded guilty to drug charges against her and said at a court appearance outside Moscow on Wednesday that she accidentally packaged a small amount of the cannabis-related substance, which she uses under a doctor’s guidance to manage pain. Russia has extremely strict drug laws. At her trial Wednesday, she testified about her ordeal navigating an unfamiliar legal system.

Mr Whelan, 52, a former executive at a marine and security company, was arrested at a Moscow hotel in 2019 and charged with espionage. The State Department has classified Mr. Whelan and Mrs. Griner as wrongfully detained and has referred their cases to a special office for hostage issues.

In a statement, Mr Whelans brother David said the family was just learning about the US proposal.

“Our family appreciates the Biden administration seeking Paul’s release using the resources at its disposal,” he said. We hope that the Russian government will respond to the US government and accept this or some other concession that allows Paul to return home to his family.

Russian defense team Ms. Griners said he had learned of the US offer from the news and had not taken part in the discussions. From a legal point of view, the exchange of prisoners is possible only after the court makes a decision, the lawyers said.

In any case, we would be very happy if Brittney can come home and we hope it will be soon, said one of her lawyers, Maria Blagovolina.

While he declined to discuss specifics, Mr. Blinken said the US government was trying to balance the imperatives of releasing wrongfully detained prisoners around the world while working to strengthen the global norm against these arbitrary detentions, against what is truly a horrific practice.

Critics say prisoner swaps encourage foreign governments and terrorist groups to arrest or kidnap Americans. But the United States made a trade with Moscow in April, sending back a convicted Russian drug smuggler in exchange for Trevor Reed, a former US Marine who was arrested in Moscow in 2019 on charges of assaulting a police officer. Biden administration officials suggested the trade was an emergency made urgent by Mr. Reeds with health problems.