International
Russia-Ukraine News: Live Updates – New York Times
WASHINGTON Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken revealed Wednesday that the United States had put a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago in talks with Russia to secure the release of basketball star Brittney Griner and another detained American. Paul Whelan.
A person briefed on the negotiations said that in June, the United States offered to exchange a jailed Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout, for Ms. Griner and Mr. Whelan, and that President Biden has been under increasing political pressure to release the Americans had support the offer.
Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Washington, Mr. Blinken said the United States and Russia had been in constant and direct communication about the proposal, and that he expected to raise it directly with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey V. Lavrov soon.
Mr. Blinken would not provide additional details about the proposal, or outline any Russian response, saying he did not want to jeopardize sensitive negotiations with Moscow. Mr. Blinken last spoke to Mr. Lavrov, Russia’s top diplomat, in January at a meeting in Geneva, weeks before Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine led to a near-total shutdown of US diplomacy with Russia.
Mr. Blinken declined to confirm a CNN report that Mr. Biden had agreed to exchange Mr. Bout, whose release the Kremlin has been seeking for years, for Ms. Griner and Mr. Whelan. Known as the Dealer of Death, Mr. Bout is serving a 25-year federal sentence for conspiring to sell weapons to people who said they planned to kill Americans.
In response to a question last week about the possible trade of Mr.
Mr. Bout, 55, is a former Soviet military officer who made a fortune in global arms trafficking before being caught in a federal sting. Russian officials have suppressed his case for years, and in recent weeks Russian media had directly linked his case to Ms. Griners.
Russia has held Ms Griner, 31, since mid-February, when she was arrested at a Moscow airport on charges of hashish oil found in her luggage. She has pleaded guilty to drug charges against her and said at a court appearance outside Moscow on Wednesday that she accidentally packaged a small amount of the cannabis-related substance, which she uses under a doctor’s guidance to manage pain. Russia has extremely strict drug laws. At her trial Wednesday, she testified about her ordeal navigating an unfamiliar legal system.
Mr Whelan, 52, a former executive at a marine and security company, was arrested at a Moscow hotel in 2019 and charged with espionage. The State Department has classified Mr. Whelan and Mrs. Griner as wrongfully detained and has referred their cases to a special office for hostage issues.
In a statement, Mr Whelans brother David said the family was just learning about the US proposal.
“Our family appreciates the Biden administration seeking Paul’s release using the resources at its disposal,” he said. We hope that the Russian government will respond to the US government and accept this or some other concession that allows Paul to return home to his family.
Russian defense team Ms. Griners said he had learned of the US offer from the news and had not taken part in the discussions. From a legal point of view, the exchange of prisoners is possible only after the court makes a decision, the lawyers said.
In any case, we would be very happy if Brittney can come home and we hope it will be soon, said one of her lawyers, Maria Blagovolina.
While he declined to discuss specifics, Mr. Blinken said the US government was trying to balance the imperatives of releasing wrongfully detained prisoners around the world while working to strengthen the global norm against these arbitrary detentions, against what is truly a horrific practice.
Critics say prisoner swaps encourage foreign governments and terrorist groups to arrest or kidnap Americans. But the United States made a trade with Moscow in April, sending back a convicted Russian drug smuggler in exchange for Trevor Reed, a former US Marine who was arrested in Moscow in 2019 on charges of assaulting a police officer. Biden administration officials suggested the trade was an emergency made urgent by Mr. Reeds with health problems.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/07/27/world/russia-war-ukraine
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- 21c Museum Hotel Unveils Pool Bar and Bodega July 27, 2022
- British Conservative Debate Host Passes Out During Broadcast July 27, 2022
- Wicker praises Chipville before the final pass July 27, 2022
- American basketball star Brittney Griner testifies in Russian court | Court News July 27, 2022
- Euro 2022: How is England tackling the lack of diversity in women’s football? July 27, 2022