Meet the SMU student who is an international dinosaur origami champion

In the basement of SMU’s Heroy Science Hall, Travis Nolan holds an origami reptile in the palm of his hand.

Technically, it’s not a dinosaur, although it looks like one. Nolan says the reptile, called a dimetrodon, walked the earth before the dinosaurs existed. The dimetrodon hess has a small beige eye, curved tail, and small claws on each rust-colored limb.

The best way to describe it is a Komodo dragon, Nolan said, with the front half of a bulldog and a giant feather on its back.

Nolan says dimetrodons could be 12 to 15 feet long. The model in his hand is about six inches tall. He created it from scratch, from a square sheet of paper.

Nolan is an earth sciences major at SMU, majoring in geology. He is also an international origami champion and combines his interests to create intricate models of prehistoric creatures. His original design of an unusual 500-million-year-old predatory shrimp called Anomalocaris took first place in the Origami 2021 Own Design International Internet Olympiad category.

Dinosaur origami figures made by Travis Nolan, an SMU paleontology student, pictured at SMU’s Heroy Hall of Science on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Dallas, TX. (Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)

Creating origami dinosaurs is a passion project for Nolan, who loved prehistoric creatures from a young age. It is also an exercise in exploring the unknown.

Creating complex creatures from a sheet of paper is a bit like trying to answer broad questions about how dinosaurs walked the earth millions of years ago, he said. Nolan is using the expertise and knowledge he and other paleontologists have to create something meaningful from a seemingly blank canvas.

You have to start by approaching a problem that doesn’t seem achievable, Nolan said, and then breaking it down and working through that similar process.

Nolan said he has been fascinated by dinosaurs since his father bought him a dinosaur doll when he was 3 years old. His interest in origami grew gradually as he learned how to fold simpler projects such as paper airplanes and geese.

But when he saw photos of detailed origami dinosaurs and dragons created from professional folders, they were blown away.

They were working from the same starting point as me: a sheet of paper, Nolan said. They were doing the same thing, but ended up with these crazy complex things. And I think it really captured my imagination.

Most origami projects, whether it’s a dog or a dinosaur, start with a crease pattern: a pattern of folds on a piece of paper that Nolan said serves as a guide for creating a final 3-D product.

Crease patterns for common folds such as cranes or frogs are readily available online. Models for prehistoric creatures like dimetrodon, or Anomalocaris, are in shorter supply.

To fold those three-dimensional creatures, Nolan comes up with the wrinkle model himself.

This involves looking long and hard at his square paper and figuring out how every nook and cranny fits into his final product.

If I want to fold a dog, then the first thing I need to understand is, which part of the dog comes from which part of the paper? Nolan said.

Once the wrinkle pattern is reduced, Nolan begins to fold. He says there is a lot of trial and error in the process.

I can design a crease pattern, fold what doesn’t look right, Nolan said. It crashes too long, it crashes too short, and so you can go back and sometimes you can change the last one, and sometimes you have to start over.

Nolan goes back and forth between changing the crease pattern and testing it until he has the pattern in perfect shape. Then, he makes a final fold using a new sheet of paper.

Travis Nolan, an SMU paleontology student who makes origami dinosaurs to visualize what some dinosaurs might have looked like in the prehistoric era, makes an origami video for a Morning News video in SMU’s Heroy Hall of Science on Monday, July 11, 2022 , in Dallas, TX. (Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)

He said the planning process for an original creation takes him about a month if he fits in between his schoolwork and other commitments, depending on how complex the creation is. Folding takes eight to 12 hours for a moderate level design and over 20 hours for a more difficult design.

Louis Jacobs is professor emeritus of earth sciences in SMU’s Roy M. Huffington Department of Earth Sciences and has known Nolan since Nolan was a child. Jacobs said Nolan is an excellent student and praised his concentration skills.

When he sets his mind to something, he can really focus on the details and focus, Jacobs said. And I say that because I don’t know many people who can actually remember how to fold some of those extinct origami animals. I mean, they are very intricate and complicated.

Nolan has competed in the International Internet Origami Olympiad since 2016. The competition has been around since 2010 and takes place online.

The 2021 Olympics featured 800 origami artists from 60 different countries with several different rounds of competition.

Nolan used fine, handmade paper from Germany to create his Anomalocaris predator, an extinct relative of a modern arthropod, that fits the theme of the Sea Life categories. He said that taking first in the original design category at the 2021 International Origami Internet Olympiad was the most exciting thing.

Now, Nolan is entering his junior year at SMU. He is looking at the Ph.D. program in paleontology after graduation and wants to see what doors open from there. He is also a volunteer with Paper for Water, a Dallas-based nonprofit that creates origami ornaments to fund water sanitation projects around the world.

Nolan plans to continue exploring the unknown. For him, creating origami dinosaurs is more than the final product.

It’s about using art to bring extinct creatures back to life, one by one.

Adithi Ramakrishnan is a science reporting associate at The Dallas Morning News. Her fellowship is supported by the University of Texas at Dallas. The news makes all editorial decisions.