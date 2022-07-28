Marriott International, RIDA Development Corporation and Ares Management Announce Construction Begins on Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center

Gaylord Hotels expands footprint with sixth resort and convention center in Southern California

BETHESDA, Md., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International, Inc . today announced the start of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center (“Gaylord Pacific”). A ceremony was held this morning on 500+ acres of Chula Vista Bayfront, the site of the anticipated 1.8 million square foot Gaylord Pacific. The event was attended by developers Gaylord Pacific RIDA Development Corporation (“RIDA Development”) and Ares Management (“Ares”), financial partners, officials from the City of Chula, the Port of San DiegoAND State of CaliforniaMarriott executives, group customers and other project supporters.

“We are excited to announce the growth of the Gaylord Hotels brand with the addition of the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center,” said Anthony CapuanoCEO, Marriott International. “The addition of a West Coast group destination of this scale and quality to the Marriott portfolio will provide our customers with the exceptional meeting and event design and service that the Gaylord Hotels brand is known for in a highly anticipated premiere. wanted. Southern California the location.”

Marriott International will manage the resort and convention center under a long-term management agreement. Russ Mitchellmost recently Director of Sales and Marketing at Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, will serve as Director of Sales and Marketing for Gaylord Pacific and lead a team with the goal of pre-booking more than 1.5 million room nights prior to opening.

Gaylord Pacific is slated to have 1,600 hotel rooms, including 89 spacious suites with 12 presidential suites. The project is expected to welcome its first guests in the summer of 2025 and serve as a key component of the Chula Vista Bayfront, located in Chula Vista and in the vicinity of San Diego. The resort will offer 360-degree views of San Diego Bay to the west and Chula Vista Marina to the south offering unobstructed views across the bay and to the Pacific Ocean.

Master of Ceremonies for the event, Ira MitznerCEO of RIDA Development Corp, stated, “The closing of the Gaylord construction loan and the start of construction will bring over 10,000 construction jobs and over 4,000 permanent direct and indirect jobs to the state of California. it 1.275 billion dollars The project represents the best of public-private partnership and will create a strong and unique economic engine for City of Chula VistaThe port of San DiegoAND State of California for many decades to come.”

“We are excited to celebrate the launch for Gaylord Pacific and the further expansion of our collaboration with RIDA Development and Marriott,” said Andrew Holm, Partner at Ares Real Estate. “We are pleased to have the support of City of Chula VistaThe port of San DiegoAND State of Californiaand we look forward to working closely with them to realize the potential benefits for community stakeholders.”

Marriott, along with owner and development led by RIDA Development and a real estate fund managed by Ares Management, announced the closing of a 685 million dollars construction loan from Wells Fargo Bank as co-arranger to a consortium of nine banks, including co-arranger Bank of America, documentation agents: Fifth Third Bank, Scotia Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and participants: Frost Bank, Goldman Sachs, MidFirst Bank and Taiwan Business Bank.

A construction loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank as sole lead arranger in the amount of 383 million dollars was provided by the City and Port to support public investment in the project.

Gaylord Pacific is expected to offer nine distinct dining options with more than 418,746 square feet of indoor and outdoor convention center space, including a 143,553-square-foot flexible showroom, carpeted showroom, up to 62 technologically advanced rooms and five conference rooms. event lawns and terraces. Plans for the hotel include an expansive glass atrium with spectacular views of San Diego Bay along with nine restaurants and bars, a full-service Relche spa and salon, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The resort is also slated to feature a premium outdoor water park complex with waterslides, a full wave pool, adult and children’s pools, and a lazy river, as well as ample pool seating and cabanas.

“Chula Vista deserves the best economic opportunities and we have always believed that our city is worthy of a world-class bay. Many years of effort have brought us to this point and I am very happy that this day has finally come,” he said Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas. “The economic impacts of this investment will reverberate throughout our city and region with temporary construction jobs, but also with 4,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs that will be created.

It is located in the sun Southern CaliforniaChula Vista Bayfront is a waterfront location located seven miles south of downtown San Diego. Chula Vista Bayfront will serve as a mixed-use development that will be built in phases over several years. The potential economic impact of the project is estimated at more than 14 billion dollars of economic activity for State of California.

“We celebrate our partnership with RIDA Chula Vista, LLC on this historic day as we break ground on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center on the Chula Vista Bayfront,” said the Port of San Diego Mayor. Dan Malcolm. “As a public-private partnership, this is a model of how government agencies and the private sector can work together. This world-class project will fulfill the great potential of this coastal country by attracting visitors from around the world. State of California and beyond and creating massive economic impact for our region”.

“Chula Vista Bayfront at Southern California offers unrivaled coastal views and a unique blend of urban amenities and coastal access. As the largest undeveloped waterfront site on the West Coast, and in close proximity to San Diego and the US-Mexico border, our bay is garnering national attention as we continue to execute a fully approved, shovel-ready master plan,” said the Port of San Diego commissioner Ann Moorewhich represents Chula Vista on the board of seven members. “Our selected partner, RIDA Chula Vista, LLC, is developing the bay’s most high-profile and desirable site, a defining project for this beloved destination. Our region warmly welcomes the construction of the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center, and we look forward to watching it take shape along our bay horizon.”

Luke CharltonChief Operating Officer of RIDA Development Corporation, summarized today’s event as follows: “Today’s progress is the culmination of decades of planning that City of Chula Vista and Port of San Diego led with extraordinary foresight; knowing the potential the Bayfront held could only be realized when this complex public private partnership was completed and the catalyst project, the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center was under construction. We are grateful for the partnership and support of Ares, Marriott, the Port, the City and our lenders as we build the future of the Bayfront and are proud to bring this world-class convention resort to Southern California.”

Marriott International currently operates five Gaylord hotels Nashville, Tennessee; Kissimmee, Florida; Grapevine, Texas; National Port, Maryland; AND Aurora, Colo..

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: Tues.) is based on Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and includes a portfolio of more than 8,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly acclaimed travel program. For more information, please visitwww.marriott.com. Additionally, connect with us atFacebookand @MarriottIntl ​​atI tweetANDInstagram.

About Gaylord Hotels

Gaylord Hotels, part of Marriott’s portfolio of brands, offer exceptional all-in-one accommodations with a variety of dining options, full-service spas, swimming pools, world-class entertainment, shopping and more. Locations include the Gaylord Opryland at Nashville, Tennessee; Gaylord Palms IN Kissimmee, Florida; Gaylord Texan on the Lake Grapevine, Texas; Gaylord National at Potomac at the National Port, Maryland; and the Gaylord Rockies at Aurora, CO.

About RIDA Development Corporation

RIDA Development Corporation has achieved an international reputation for creating innovative, high quality and successful real estate ventures. Headquartered in Houston, Texasand founded in 1974 by David MitznerRIDA operates major divisions in California, TEXAS, FloridaAND Europe. RIDA is currently managing and developing retail, office, distribution, residential, hotel and mixed-use land developments with a value of over 7 billion dollars. As one of the most active conference hotel developers in the country, RIDA’s projects have earned it a reputation as one of the industry’s leading development organizations. For more information, please visit www.ridadev.com.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: Ares) is a leading global alternative investment manager providing clients with complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating in our investment groups, we aim to generate stable and attractive investment returns across market cycles. Regarding March 31, 2022Ares Management Corporation’s global platform had approx 325 billion dollars of assets under management, with over 2,100 employees operating throughout North America, Europe, Asia PacificAND Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.