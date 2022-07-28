Religious Freedom Firm goes global with 1,500 international…… | News & Reporting

Religious freedom won this month in the UK.

Prosecutors there dropped charges against 76-year-old Rosa Lalor, who was arrested in 2021 after praying silently outside an abortion clinic. A police officer said Lalor, although socially distanced, masked and outside, was protesting and did not have a “reasonable excuse” for being outside during the COVID-19 restrictions. She was put in a police car and fined for breaching public health measures.

But the British grandmother only had her sentence overturned after a year-long legal battle, in which Lalor was supported by religious freedom group Alliance Defending Freedom International (ADFI).

“The right to express one’s faith in a public space, including silent prayer, is a fundamental right protected in both domestic and international law. said ADF UK Legal Adviser Jeremiah Igunnubole. “Whether under the coronavirus regulations or any other law, it is the duty of the police to protect, rather than erode, the rights and freedoms of women like Rosa.”

Lalor’s case is not an isolated incident. Although the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) has done more publicity for bringing religious liberty cases to the US Supreme Court , its international arm has won more than 1,500 cases in 104 countries since 2010.

After its first decade of work in the US, ADF began receiving requests for assistance on international violations of religious freedom.

“We just didn’t have, at the time, the network and the resources to deal with all these complaints because we were very US-focused in our advocacy,” said Lorcan Price, European legal counsel for ADFI. “There was a feeling that something had to be done about it. Especially the whole issue of the actual physical persecution of Christians around the world catalyzed everything.”

So ADFI was launched in 2008. Among its office locations: Vienna, Brussels, Strasbourg, Geneva, Mexico City and New Delhi. The group focuses on countries that uphold the rule of law (at least to some extent), but leaves to other organizations the protection of religious freedom in totalitarian regimes like North Korea. Her mission is to keep doors open for the gospel by fighting for religious freedom in courts around the world.

Although ADFI protection around the globe has quietly achieved considerable success in court, it is more difficult than in the US to ensure that decisions are actually enforced. Nearly 80 percent of the world’s population lives in regions where religious freedom is severely restricted, according to the US Department of State.

Frank Wolf, a religious liberty advocate and former Virginia congressman, applauded ADFI’s work to protect religious liberty abroad.

“Sometimes they operate in pretty tough neighborhoods,” said Wolf, a former ADF board member, adding, “I don’t think there’s any [organizations] that rival what they do.”

Currently, ADFI has more cases in India and Asia than through any of its other offices. The 50 staff members in South Asia “have an incredible workload because of what’s going on in India,” Price said.

In addition to court proceedings, lawyers there lead “the investigation into violence where local authorities have refused to do their job and actually investigate mob violence against Christians.”

Europe also has its challenges. Some ADFI cases reach the European Court of Human Rights, an international court that interprets how the European Convention on Human Rights should be applied in 46 participating countries (45 after Russia’s expulsion becomes final in September). However, no European agency enforces the rulings, and countries such as Russia, Ukraine and Turkey sometimes ignore the court’s rulings.

Amid that environment, some have wondered whether judicial advocacy can advance international religious freedom to any meaningful degree—especially in nations that do not abide by the court’s rulings.

Sam Brownback, the US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom during the Trump administration, says it can. Fighting in court for religious freedom is “a good tactic,” but “not always a sufficient tactic,” he said. It’s “real tricky terrain to operate within these countries that have laws but often don’t follow their laws.”

Bringing a complaint to court can often “draw attention” to a violation of religious freedom, Brownback said. Political pressure can then be brought to bear on the offending nation. A “classic” example was the case in Turkey of the American pastor Andrew Brunson.

The North Carolina pastor was released in 2018 from two years in prison in Turkey on terrorism and espionage charges that Brunson denied. Brownback attended one of Brunson’s trials on behalf of the Trump administration and met with Turkish officials. Political pressure for Brunson’s release included increased tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imposed by President Trump.

ADFI continues to support the legal aspect of other religious freedom cases. For example, there was Päivi Räsänen, a Finnish member of Parliament accused of hate speech for criticizing the Finnish Lutheran Church’s participation in LGBT Pride Month. Part of her alleged offense was tweeting a Bible verse. Despite a not guilty plea this spring, the prosecutor has signaled her intention to appeal. Price is part of the team defending Räsänen.

“We see our function as keeping the door open for the gospel using whatever means we can as advocates to accomplish that,” Price said. We are “trying to uphold the rule of law in those countries that are willing to uphold it to protect religious freedom.”

This is why ADFI helped Christians and Muslims in Uganda end a nationwide ban on public worship last fall. Although the COVID-19 measures had been lifted for malls, arcades and business centers, public worship was prohibited – even if it took place outdoors. Court cases continue in Uganda to ensure the government cannot reinstate blanket bans on worship.

Forced conversion in Pakistan, persecution of a house church in Russia, suspension of a midwifery student in the UK for her pro-life views, evangelical persecution in Bulgaria and the criminalization of evangelism in Nepal are among ADFI’s other pending cases.

“There are many passages in the Bible” that refer to religious freedom, Wolf said. “Yet all over the world people of faith are being denied the fundamental and inalienable right of man to confess and express their faith according to their conscience.” ADFI’s work “is perhaps more important now than ever before.”