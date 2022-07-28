International Officer School Graduates 126 International Military Students > Maxwell Air Force Base > Screen





As summer descended on Maxwell, so did 126 international military students from around the world. Each year, IMS and their families arrive for a year-long professional military education experience at Air UniversityS ‘ Air War College AND Air Command and Staff College. International students have a chance to adjust to the warm summer weather and life in the United States during specialized two-month preparatory courses at International Officers School here is designed to prepare them for the rigorous curriculum of their PME courses. On July 7, 2022, IOS graduated 46 Air War College IMS representing 46 allies and partners across the globe. Then, on July 21, 2022, the IOS graduated 80 IMS Air Command and Staff Colleges representing 64 allies and partners from around the world. These 126 students have already been identified as future senior leaders and approximately 10% will go on to serve as air chiefs or above in their respective countries. During this year’s programs, students tackled 400 academic hours that focused on United States history, instruments of national power, and strategic security issues that have global impact. In addition to their strategic studies, they also focused on communication skills and were tasked with writing assignments, participating in seminar discussions and debates, and constructing presentations to prepare them for their future academics at AWC and ACSC. In addition to classroom academics, AWC students traveled to Washington, DC, to experience democracy in action as part of their field studies program. Highlights of the trip were their tour of the United States Capitol Building and meeting with Alabama Congressman Barry Moore AND Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville to discuss strategic issues affecting our allies and partners. Col. Alex Ganster, IOS commander, addressed the students at the graduation ceremonies and emphasized the importance of international students pursuing PME at Air University and how their contributions have a lasting impact on American students. To conclude the ceremonies, AWC Commandant Brig. General William Freeman and ACSC Commander Col. Matthew Berry addressed the students as they transitioned from the IOS Preparatory Course to their respective military vocational education courses. Both commanders challenged them to learn about the United States and its culture, share about themselves and their cultures, have fun and enjoy their time in America. Of the current administration Interim National Security Guidance states that the United States will revitalize and modernize the nation’s alliances and partnerships around the world. Alliances and partnerships are vital to ensure that the United States is prepared to implement an integrated deterrence strategy. For decades, the country’s allies and partners have stood by it against common threats and adversaries and worked side by side to advance shared interests and values. They are a tremendous source of strength and a uniquely American advantage, helping to carry out the responsibilities required to keep our nations safe and their people prosperous. In 1954, the Air Force established the Allied Officer Preparatory Phase Course to help acclimate international officers attending AU programs. Since that time, more than 13,000 international military students from 143 countries have graduated from the International Officer School’s preparatory courses. To this day, IOS functions to enable the educational mission of the schools and the programs it supports. In addition, the United States has made a commitment to significantly increase the participation of international officers in PME over the next 10 years. Air University has already seen a 12% increase in international student participation. “The participation of international military students provides the United States and our allies and partners with an asymmetric advantage over our adversaries,” said Mike Homan, IOS deputy commander. Overall, IOS provides a positive and respectful experience for international military students and their families to help foster mutually beneficial global partnerships with future international military leaders.

