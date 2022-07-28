Rising debt in Asia puts the region at risk, says IMF expert

Aggregate debt in Asia has risen sharply, according to an IMF expert, who cited Laos, among others in Asia, as a country that could be at risk. The site is home to many Buddhist monuments, such as the Great Stupa, seen here in a stock photo, the most important Buddhist monument located in Vientiane, the capital of Laos.

Rising debt levels fueled by inflation and tightening financial conditions across Asia are cause for concern, according to the International Monetary Fund’s Krishna Srinivasan.

“If you look at the debt for the region, if you look at Asia’s share of total debt, aggregate debt, it has grown quite significantly,” Srinivasan, director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia.” ” Wednesday.

He said that the debt in the region has increased from 25% before the pandemic to 38% now.

Srinivasan said countries at risk include Laos, Mongolia, the Maldives and Papua New Guinea, noting that Sri Lanka has already defaulted on its debt.

Inflation in Laos takes a hit 23.6% in June. The Asian Development Bank estimates that of Mongolia Annual inflation will reach 12.4% in 2022. The Maldives has been struggling with high debts for years. While the Maldives’ debt-to-GDP ratio has declined over the past two years, it is still high in ca 100% of GDP.

“So there are a lot of countries in the region that are facing high debt numbers. And some of these countries are in debt distress territory. And so that’s something we have to watch out for,” Srinivasan said.

In its global economic outlook released on Tuesday, the IMF forecast a sharp slowdown in global growth from 6.1% last year to 3.2% this year, predicting that growth in both China and India will take a hit.