Russia cuts off gas flows to Europe, raising fresh doubts over Canada’s lifting of sanctions

Russia’s Gazprom finally acted after weeks of threats and suggestions overnight, reducing the already reduced flow of gas through the Nord Stream One pipeline to just 20 percent of its full capacity.

The move raised new concerns for Germany, Italy and other European countries that depend heavily on Russian gas shipped from Vyborg, Russia to Germany’s Baltic coast.

But it also raised new questions for Canada’s government, which issued a controversial lifting of sanctions that was supposed to allow Gazprom to restore normal flow to Europe, which had been cut by about 60 percent since June.

As of 3 a.m. ET Wednesday, the flow has been reduced by 80 percent, a rate that makes it virtually impossible for European countries that depend on Russian gas to fill their underground reservoirs for the winter.

The Kremlin, which controls Gazprom, has played with gas supplies to Europe in a bid to ease sanctions imposed on Russia during its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has argued that technical problems caused by the sanctions were hampering normal shipments.

The turbine dispute

At the center of these arguments are half a dozen Siemens gas turbines that compress and propel the gas through an underwater pipeline. Those turbines are typically taken out of service on a regular, rotating schedule and refurbished at Siemens Energy Canada’s Montreal workshops.

But when Canada sanctioned Russia’s oil and gas sector, Siemens Energy was blocked from returning one of the turbines to Russia via Germany.

Russia warned it would cut the flow if it did not turn over its turbine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government asked Canada to make an exception to its sanctions regime to allow the return of the turbine.

“We were certainly under a lot of pressure from Germany and the European Union, and in turn we were under pressure from the Ukrainian government,” Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told CBC News on July 11, a day after his government gave a ” .waiver of temporary and “revocable” sanctions to allow turbine return.

The Trudeau government’s decision was sharply criticized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian diaspora organizations in Canada.

Canada signals no change to the waiver

Ukrainian officials told CBC News today that the supply cuts proved that the sanctions waiver should not have been granted in the first place.

“This decision to waive sanctions actually had no practical impact on helping European countries, primarily Germany, to secure their gas supplies,” said Yulia Kovaliv, Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada.

“Instead, we see the next steps of Gazprom blackmailing their European consumers.”

Kovaliv noted that the sanctions waiver was presented as “revocable.”

“Gazprom, we believe, took all steps to provide evidence that this permit should be withdrawn,” she told CBC News.

Natural Resources Canada, which granted the waiver, was highly critical of Gazprom’s latest move.

“The Russian regime and its propaganda weapons are clearly creating additional false pretexts to cause further and deliberate energy instability across Europe in an attempt to sow division among allies while continuing to wage its unjustifiable war against Ukraine ,” department spokesman Keean Nembhard told CBC News. .

“We see through their lies. The only thing that would stop gas flowing to Europe is (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”

But neither Natural Resources Canada nor Global Affairs Canada responded directly when asked if the Trudeau government was considering revoking the waiver in response.

Calling it the Kremlin’s bluff

No one can claim that the flow reductions came as a surprise to the governments of Germany or Canada, both of which have insisted they are not naïve about Russia’s intentions.

Wilkinson told CBC News after the waiver was granted that his government was well aware that Russia was using the turbine as a pretext and might not restore full flow.

Putin “was saying very publicly that if the turbines don’t come back, it will be our fault that Germany is losing access to Russian gas,” the minister said.

“That doesn’t mean Putin might not shut it down himself. But it’s a completely different circumstance than he might say it was because of Canada’s unwillingness to help our friends in Germany.”

Watch: Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says sanctions waiver ‘not a gamble’

ministry “We needed to remove the excuses that President Putin has as to why the Nord Stream pipeline could be shut down,” Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said of Canada’s decision to return sanctioned Russian turbines, insisting the decision is not a game.

German leaders said their country was determined to call Putin’s bluff on the turbine, knowing full well he could still manipulate the flow based on political calculations.

“We’re offering now so that we don’t let Russia have the excuse that we’re basically hurting ourselves,” Sabine Sparwasser, Germany’s ambassador to Canada, told CBC News.

“In the opinion of many experts, it is a pretext, but we remove that pretext. We are delivering the turbine and then we will see if there is an energy weapon interrupting the delivery or not.”

The waiver has been questioned

As currently defined, the waiver will last for two years and allow multiple turbines to circulate across Canada.

The exact location of the turbine now returned under the lifting of sanctions is unclear. It is reported by the Russian media on July 18 it was leaving Germany for the Russian compressor station Portovaya.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed he had not yet reached Russia. “Hopefully it will happen … sooner rather than later,” he said.

“The situation is critically complicated by the restrictions and sanctions that were imposed against our country.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to Alexei Miller, head of Russian gas monopoly Gazprom, during a meeting in Moscow on September 16, 2020. (Mikhail Klimentyev/The Associated Press)

But Siemens Energy told CBC News that the only obstacle to the turbine’s entry into Russia was the Russian government’s own failure to secure an import permit.

“The German authorities gave Siemens Energy all the necessary documents to export the turbine to Russia early last week. Gazprom is aware of this,” a Siemens spokesman said. “What is missing, however, are customs documents for import into Russia. Gazprom, as a customer, must provide them.”

Germany’s nuclear option

Germany has faced heavy criticism since the start of the war in Ukraine for allowing itself to become dependent on Russian energy (against the warnings of the allies) and for deepening its energy problems by choosing to shut down its nuclear power plants, a long-standing goal of the ruling coalition member, the Green Party.

That decision required Germany to replace low-carbon nuclear with lignite, the dirtiest and most carbon-intensive form of coal. It also deepened its dependence on Russian energy.

Wilkinson defended Germany’s right to shut down operational capacity even as she urged Canada to lift sanctions because of a lack of fear.

But today, Germany’s energy inspector told Bild newspaper that Germany is looking to reverse the proposed shutdown of three nuclear power plants this December and may also reopen plants that had already been shut down.

An RWE AG nuclear power plant in Lingen, Germany on March 18, 2022. (Martin Meissner/Associated Press)

Ukraine makes a new offer

Ukrainian officials told CBC News that they have made a new offer to Germany to supply it with electricity.

Power would come from Ukraine’s own nuclear, hydro and renewable generating capacity, despite the difficult war conditions Ukraine faces, which include the occupation by Russian troops of its Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest .

The electricity provided, Ukraine said, would be equivalent to five billion cubic meters of natural gas and would help Germany and its western European neighbors reduce their dependence on Russia.

Olga Bielkova speaks for the state gas company of Ukraine. She said the overnight reductions in Nord Stream were “not a surprise at all”.

“I wish I could say I told you so, but I was trained not to say that.”

Bielkova said reporting on western and central Europe’s energy problems often overlooks the catastrophic energy situation facing Ukraine itself.

Before the war, Ukraine was one of the largest producers of natural gas in Europe, pumping 20 billion cubic meters per year. But it has seen pipelines damaged, its facilities attacked, much of its territory occupied and much of its industrial base destroyed.

Bielkova said it is time for European nations to face a reality that Ukraine has already accepted.

“There is a good chance that at some point they will put us all in a very difficult situation by stopping this supply, regardless of which routes, be it Nord Stream One, the Ukrainian route or TurkStream. And Europe as the largest consumer of Russian . the gas must exercise some power as a customer.”