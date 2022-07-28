Building Asymmetrical Advantage in the Indo-Pacific Part of DOD’s Approach to Chinese Aggression > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News

International
In the Indo-Pacific region, Chinese aggression demonstrates an effort by Beijing to dismantle core elements of the rules-based international order and seek greater control over the waterways that connect it to its neighbors, the assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security issues. said.
Last month, for example, a Chinese warplane clipped the nose of an Australian jet conducting legal operations over the South China Sea. The Chinese plane released the hull that was absorbed into the Australian plane’s engine, said Ely Ratner, who spoke at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “Chaff” consists of fragments of aluminum, or other material, dropped by an aircraft as a radar countermeasure.
That incident, Ratner said, came on the heels of another series of incidents in which Chinese planes insecurely intercepted Canadian planes that were also conducting legal activities on behalf of the UN Security Council over the East China Sea.
Another incident, he said, involved a Chinese naval vessel endangering another Australian aircraft by pointing a laser at it.
“These are not isolated incidents,” Ratner said. “Over the past five years, the number of unsafe PLAs [People’s Liberation Army] interceptions, involving US allies and partners operating lawfully in international airspace in the South China Sea has increased dramatically with dozens of dangerous incidents in the first half of this year alone. In my opinion, this aggressive and irresponsible behavior represents one of the most important threats to peace and stability in the region today, including the South China Sea.”
Ratner said that if the Chinese military continues that unsafe behavior, in a short time, it could cause a major incident or accident in the region. The Chinese actions, he said, are part of an effort by Beijing to systematically test the limits of US and partner resolve and advance a new status quo in the South China Sea that disregards existing commitments to respect sovereignty, the peaceful resolution of disputes and respect for international law.
“What this requires of us is that we demonstrate the will and ability to properly deter PRC aggression,” he said.
The Defense Department has a strategy, Ratner said, that aims to ensure that the US, its partners and allies can continue to enjoy a free and open Indo-Pacific region where international law and national sovereignty are respected.
Building asymmetric advantages for US partners
Building a credible forward combat presence in the Indo-Pacific
Enabling the US’s most capable partners in the region
“Without question, strengthening the self-defense capabilities of our partners in the South China Sea and throughout the region is a mission of paramount importance to the Department of Defense,” Ratner said. “DOD is taking an increasingly proactive approach in seeking new options to support these efforts.”
Underlying this approach, he said, is the understanding that preemption does not mean directly matching competitors’ capabilities.
“We have seen reminders in Ukraine that smaller nations can outmaneuver larger aggressors through smart investments in self-defense technologies, anti-aircraft weapons and other anti-access/denial capabilities,” he said.
Information can also be as powerful a tool as hardware, he said. And to that end, the Department of Defense is providing better support to partners’ intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities and rethinking how it manages and shares information.
“We are redoubling our efforts to build a common operational picture with our partners that will allow them to better detect and combat illegal activities in their territorial waters,” he said. “Our new Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness Partnership … which we launched at the Quad Leaders Summit in May, is just one way to do that.”
The Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness, he said, will allow the US to share real-time satellite data with partners.
Building a more credible forward combat presence in the Indo-Pacific, Ratner said, means a focus on day-to-day campaigning and leveraging new capabilities, operational concepts and joint warfighting development with allies to complicate competitors’ military preparations. .
“We are building a more dynamic presence in the region,” he said. “In practice, this means we are operating forward and more flexibly, including a regular pace of rotational activities.”
As examples, he said, last fall two US air strike groups were joined by a Japanese helicopter destroyer and a UK carrier strike group to conduct multilateral, multi-carrier operations in the Philippine Sea.
“When the aircraft carrier strike group USS Theodore Roosevelt rotated through the Indian Ocean and eventually into the South China Sea last spring, we conducted multi-domain operations with the Indian Navy and Air Force that integrated air, anti-submarine and command and control elements,” he said. .
Across the Indo-Pacific, Ratner said, the U.S. military has increased the complexity, cohesion, duration and scale of joint exercises with allies.
“As we continue to strengthen our position in the region, we will not abandon our commitment to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows to ensure that all nations are able to exercise this right,” he said. he.
Another of the department’s efforts to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region, Ratner said, is to better enable the most capable US partners and allies in the region.
“The ability of the United States to pursue shared security and economic goals with like-minded nations is the cornerstone of our success and the foundation of our strategy,” he said. “For the U.S. military specifically, our defense relationships and our ability to bind them more tightly together in more deeply interoperable coalitions can make the costs of aggression clear.”
U.S. alliances with Australia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand, for example, remain central to DOD’s approach here, he said.
During a recent trip to Thailand, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and his counterparts there discussed opportunities to expand bilateral training and exercises, including the creation of a mutual access task force, Ratner said.
The US is also working with the Philippines to develop new bilateral defense guidelines to clarify respective roles, missions and capabilities within the framework of the US-Philippines alliance, Ratner said. Already, he said, the US and the Philippines jointly participate in more than 300 military-to-military exercises and activities each year.
“We don’t seek confrontation or conflict,” Ratner said. “We say this publicly, we say that privately. Our primary interest is to maintain the order that has sustained peace in the region for decades. And while we will always be ready to prevail in conflict, that is the primary responsibility of the Department of Defence. to prevent it and prevention is the cornerstone of our strategy.”
