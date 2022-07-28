International
How will Russia’s withdrawal affect the International Space Station?
It was hailed as a post-Cold War collaboration for the good of humanity: two old rivals joined forces to launch the International Space Station (ISS) more than 20 years ago.
“The International Space Station is considered the most complex feat of engineering, science and human cooperation ever managed,” it boasts. US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
But as relations between Russia and the West grow increasingly strained over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, officials in Moscow announced on Tuesday that Russia will leave the ISS after 2024 and focus instead on building infrastructure. its competitive space.
On Wednesday, Russian space officials told their American counterparts that Moscow now expects to stay on the ISS at least until their orbiting outpost is built in 2028, NASA’s chief of space operations told Reuters.
Regardless, analysts say they worry that Russia leaving one of the last vestiges of cooperation with the West will stifle scientific research and potentially lead to a growing militarization of space.
“There’s been buzz about this for a while, but it’s a sad day,” said Mubdi Rahman, founder of Sidrat Research, a Toronto-based space technology firm. “Even before the invasion of Ukraine and all [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s various aggressions, there has been some fragmentation going on in the space community with nations wanting to go it alone.”
CBC News breaks down what Russia’s move means for the ISS, space exploration and politics beyond.
Who is currently involved in the ISS?
First launched in 1998, the main organizations working on the station, according to NASA, include the space agencies of the United States (NASA), Russia (Roscosmos), Canada (CSA), Japan (JAXA) and Europe ( ESA), which includes the following participating countries: Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
Russia and the US, however, are widely regarded as the main players, analysts said.
Canada’s contribution, for example, has taken ownership of only about 2.3 percent of the station, said Adam Sirek, a professor at Western University’s Institute for Earth and Space Exploration in London, Ont.
Why is Russia leaving now?
With Russian forces bombing Ukrainian cities and Western sanctions hitting Moscow’s economy, there have been rumblings of Russia leaving the ISS for a while.
Yuri Borisov, who heads Russia’s state-controlled Roscosmos, made the announcement of Moscow’s planned exit from the initiative on Tuesday during a meeting with Putin.
Russia, Borisov said, would honor all of its current operational commitments before leaving.
Russia had previously signaled that it intended to leave the station after 2024, while NASA had asked for it to continue operating until 2030.
However, some analysts see Russia’s announcement as more of a public relations move than anything else.
“It’s not a story in my opinion,” Michael Byers, a professor at the University of British Columbia who studies outer space policy, said of Russia’s announcement. “The Russians say this periodically,” he wrote in an email; then they continue to work on missions.
A NASA spokesperson told CBC News that the agency is committed to operating the ISS until 2030. “NASA has not been made aware of the decisions by any of the partners, although we are continuing to build future capabilities to ensure the presence our big one in low Earth orbit.”
When asked about Russia’s withdrawal from the station, a CSA spokesperson told CBC that it is aware of the press reports “but has not been made aware of the decisions of any of the partners.”
What is Russia currently doing on the ISS?
Russian cosmonauts, technology and transportation systems are responsible for a number of key functions for the ISS. Russia basically built half of the stationlaunched in 1998while the US built the other half.
The ISS was originally conceived so that technology could be shared between different countries; participants are interdependent.
For example, NASA’s solar panels provide most of the power for the station, while Russian technology stabilizes the ISS, keeping it where it needs to be in orbit around Earth.
“Allocating resources to conduct space exploration has been a key focus of the ISS program,” Sirek said.
Additionally, Russia has been responsible for transporting cosmonauts to the station for recent missions. NASA outsourced transport missions to private firms like SpaceX.
“To be very honest, the US and the rest of the world still do not have a viable and well-tested solution to get to the ISS,” said Rahman of Sidrat Research. “Russian space vehicles have been the reliable ones to get people to the ISS.”
Are tensions between the West and Russia affecting work at the station?
The geopolitical strife has not visibly spilled onto the deck of the ISS.
Last week, Russian and European astronauts were on a seven-hour spacewalk together, where they installed platforms on the ISS, deployed nanosatellites and replaced a protective window, according to NASA.
There is no current suggestion from Russian officials that Moscow will stop providing transportation or other support to the station before they leave the program.
Earlier this month, ahead of Tuesday’s announcement, NASA and Roscosmos announced a swap deal that would see NASA astronaut Frank Rubio fly on a Russian Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft in September and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina fly on SpaceX’s Crew-5 Dragon. Nothing was said in Tuesday’s announcement to suggest that these pre-existing collaborations would be cancelled.
If Moscow leaves as planned, getting replacement parts for Russian-made components on the station is sure to be challenging in light of sanctions and general supply chain issues in building new parts from scratch, he said. Rahman.
What happens on the ISS?
The station is home to a number of research projects that could not be carried out anywhere else. For example, it is used to conduct experiments on how long-term weight loss affects the human body, according to NASAand is “the only place to test the technologies that will take humanity further into space.”
CSA and Roscosmoshave also coordinated several projects on the ISS, Western University’s Sirek said, including research into space radiation to enable people to live longer outside Earth.
“These partnerships and collaborations using Russian technology and parts of the Russian segment of the ISS have increased the yield of Canadian research,” Sirek said.
MDA, the Ontario-based company behind Canadarm2 on the ISS and a major Canadian company involved with the station, declined to comment.
Is Russia’s move the precursor to a new arms race in space?
Space-based technology is already essential to military campaigns on Earth, including the war in Ukraine, Rahman said, as nations struggle to maintain control over sensitive information and communications systems.
“That’s why nations like China and India are making sure they have an operational and well-funded space program,” he said.
For now, Rahmansaid, it’s unclear whether Russia’s latest move could spark a return to the 1980s and space-based fears. LASER or “Star WarsProgram to shoot down intercontinental ballistic missiles.
But he says the move is likely to raise concerns among military planners and diminish hopes for cooperation on joint scientific projects for the benefit of humanity.
“The militarization of space happens the moment the missile is launched,” Rahmansaid. “There’s a lot more to it than what we’re aware of in public.”
