China reopens Beijing for international flights

China is one of the most important markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Unlike most of its peer markets, the country has continued to impose the strictest pandemic border regime in the world. It has just begun to gradually reopen, perhaps implying a time to finally pass from the pandemic. And for the first time in more than two years, Beijing is once again welcoming scheduled international commercial flights.

Reopening Beijing to the rest of the world

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) banned direct international flights from arriving in Beijing in early 2020. Passengers seeking to go to Beijing had to first land in one of several pre-approved cities , where they would be required to quarantine before traveling to the capital. In addition to the hassle of getting to Beijing, traveling in China and moving around different cities proved difficult due to different quarantine rules.

SIMPLE VIDEO OF THE DAY

Ultimately, China faced isolation from the rest of the world as anyone seeking to travel to the country faced a long list of different requirements and potential disruptions. Inbound flights were limited by a rule limiting airlines to just one international flight per week. There were also passenger caps and the possibility of full suspension of flights under the country’s circuit breaker for positive cases detected with COVID between arrivals.

Underscoring the dramatic effect such regulations have had on China, fewer than 100 international flights were in and out of China on July 26 this year, down from 2,883 on the same day in 2019.

Chinese carriers are more than willing to resume their international routes. Photo: Vincenzo Pace | Simple flight

However, China’s aviation recovered quite quickly at first due to the large domestic market. However, the government’s zero-COVID policy saw comprehensive lockdowns in the wake of the Omicron variant affecting the rebound. In April, the total number of daily domestic flights was around 2,000 to 3,000, less than a quarter of the number of flights recorded in the same month a year earlier. However, as major centers begin to open, the numbers jump back to over 8,000.

Meanwhile, sensing that China cannot remain closed and rely solely on domestic flights forever, the CAAC said earlier this month that it would continue to gradually resume international commercial aviation. Starting with airports in Beijing, CAAC said it will continue to expand negotiations with certain countries to increase flight services.





Airlines are ready to fly

Domestic airlines

With Beijing reopening to the rest of the world, Chinese carriers are likely excited about resuming their international route networks. Air China is slated to restart several international routes to cities in Asia and Europe, including direct service from Beijing to Paris and its popular route from Beijing to Dubai.

On the other hand, Xiamen Airlines announced its intention to restart some international routes and gradually increase flight frequencies. China Eastern Airlines has planned a major international comeback as it aims to operate more than 130 international flights per week. Hainan Airlines has resumed flight services from Beijing to Belgrade and is planning to add new international routes, including Beijing to Moscow and Beijing to Tokyo.





Shanghai Airlines will fly more than 20 weekly international routes, including the resumption of its flight services to Singapore. Photo: Getty Images

Foreign airlines

Adding to the excitement of Chinese carriers are foreign carriers, who have been just as busy planning flights to Beijing. Japan’s All Nippon Airways has recently resumed weekly flights from Tokyo-Narita to Beijing, scheduled for every Monday. The Japanese carrier then plans to resume flights from Tokyo-Narita to Beijing to make the route round-trip and then increase frequencies to include Thursdays in the schedule.

Air France has also resumed a weekly flight from Paris to Beijing, improving connections between the two capitals. Following its inaugural flight from Abu Dhabi to Beijing on 23 March 2020, Etihad is set to return to the Chinese capital with a regular weekly service, flying every Wednesday from Abu Dhabi and operated by the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Senior Vice President, International Government and Communications, Etihad Aviation Group, commented:





“Etihad continues to fulfill its commitment to facilitate a resilient and prosperous air bridge between the UAE and China. This safeguards the movement of passengers and cargo and supports economic and political exchanges between the two countries.”

Etihad’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner features its Business and Economy cabins. Photo: Getty Images

end

Beijing’s reopening to the world comes at a good time, just as the Asia-Pacific region is seeing strong improvements in international passenger numbers, which are unfortunately still well below pre-pandemic levels. With the inclusion of passengers from China, the recovery within the region will no doubt accelerate further. And as China continues to open up more, it’s even possible that the region will be close to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year.

Source: Bloomberg