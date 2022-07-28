The INRTU team, led by the rector, successfully competed in the IV International Slata Marathon





The event was organized by Irkutsk City Administration, Slata Group of Companies and BAM Marathon. The main distances were races for 3, 10, 21 and 44 kilometers. Children were offered to run 500 meters as part of the Slata Kids tournament. The sports project attracted almost three thousand participants. Most of the runners were from Irkutsk, Angarsk and Usolie-Sibirskoe. Depending on the distance, runners were offered to run along Gagarin Avenue and its alleys, Tsesovskaya Bay, Chkalova Street, etc. Each winner was awarded a medal and Slata Kids participants were eligible for sweet prizes. Mikhail Korniakov ran three kilometers with number 3334. He said that Irkutsk Polytechnic always supports the city’s projects: The marathon is an opportunity to increase interest in the sport in the local community. Today our employees came with their families a friendly team gathered together. For the first time, the INRTU Food Processing Plant and the Department of Planning, Accounting and Auditing participated in the city’s sports activity. Ilya Shishkin, a future petroleum engineer, successfully ran three kilometers to become a silver medalist. Other INRTU students also stood out in this competition, including five-year student Maxim Zaitsev from the Institute of Underground Resource Management. Mikhail Ermolaev, acting chairman of the Student Union Committee, was among the top ten in the maximum distance (42 kilometers). He joined the marathon movement five years ago. He considers his personal record the race from the Strizhi residential complex to the Listvyanka settlement (82 kilometers) in 2020. Today I did not run for the result, but to support my university of origin”, Mikhail shared his impressions. The most experienced athlete from the Polytechnic University was Valery Salov, professor of the Department of Automation and Control, who will soon celebrate his 80th birthday: Running is an important element for everyone’s physical development. I am a master of sports in cross-country skiing and swimming. The most important thing in any competition is not to overdo it for the sake of prizes, but to closely monitor my health, gradually increasing the load.” The Slata International Marathon program included a raffle for valuable prizes and a concert by a popular Kamchatka FM cover band.

