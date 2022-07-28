CIPD welcomes findings of Menopause in the Workplace report and supports call for new Menopause Ambassador

Claire McCartney, Senior Engagement Adviser for the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said:

The CIPD welcomes the findings from the Women and Equalities Select Committees report on menopause and the workplace. Menopause affects millions of women every year and it is vital that employers take action to ensure that those experiencing menopause are properly supported and retained in the workplace.

We are pleased that the findings from the inquiry to which we gave evidence are highlighting the importance of workplace support for those experiencing the menopausal transition. The CIPD has worked hard to raise awareness of the importance of creating menopause-friendly workplaces, including being the first to call for the creation of Menopause Ambassadors. A Menopause Ambassador should work across all government departments to ensure they come together and consider the implications of the menopause transition in all areas of public policy.

We are also fully behind the report’s recommendation to make the right to seek flexible working fair from day one of employment. This is something we have been campaigning for over the past year through our Flex from First campaign. This legal change would support not only those experiencing menopause to manage their symptoms and remain in work, but should benefit all employees and support greater business agility and staff retention.

The CIPD has provided guidance on menopause in the workplace for both organizations and line managers to support those experiencing it.