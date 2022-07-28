Laser hits plane approaching Mitchell International Airport





A laser strike was reported on an inbound flight at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday night, July 26. Authorities say the laser came from Sheridan Park in Cudahy. The FAA says laser attacks on aircraft have increased dramatically over the past two years. Lasers can temporarily distract or blind a pilot, putting passengers at risk, and these incidents are serious and considered a federal crime. According to the FAA, the crew of Republic Airlines Flight 3560 reported a laser strike while they were on approach to the Milwaukee airport. Sign up TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News “About 9 p.m., our teams at the airport received word from the FAA tower that there was a laser strike on an inbound aircraft,” said Lt. Jeremy Franke, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. The laser hit the plane at 1,200 feet. Sheriff’s officials said it likely came from Sheridan Park. Air traffic control tower at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport “Crews went to the area and nothing was found at that time,” Franke said. “The investigation is ongoing.” The FAA noted 10,000 reports of such incidents from pilots nationwide in 2021, a 41% increase from 2020. “It’s a safety hazard to the airplane,” Franke said. FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android. Anyone caught shining a laser on an aircraft faces FAA fines of up to $11,000 per violation. “We report all of our findings to the FAA,” Franke said. According to the FAA, $120,000 in fines were issued in 2021 for laser strikes. “People need to stop messing around,” Franke said. FAA on laser strikes The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) received 9,723 reports from pilots around the country of laser strikes last year, a 41% increase compared to 2020. People who shine lasers at aircraft face FAA fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents. The FAA issued $120,000 in fines for laser strikes in 2021. Violators may also face criminal penalties from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. To identify laser strike trends, the FAA developed a visualization tool, using the Tableau software platform, that shows laser strike data from 2010 to 2021 and highlights trends by geographic area, per capita data, time of day and the year. The FAA encourages the public to report laser strikes to the FAA and local law enforcement agencies.

