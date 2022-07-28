Leading human rights experts question double standard for war-displaced people in Ukraine





Mr Gonzlez Morales was referring to third-country nationals who had settled in Ukraine at the start of the war, particularly people of African descent and other racial and ethnic minorities, who he said did not find it so easy to integrate into communities Polish. Victims of the same war Even for those who have fled from the same war, although all have been accepted for entry into Poland and received assistance from the state, third-country nationals are not protected under the same legal framework, said Mr. Gonzlez Morales, adding that this approach with a double standard had caused a feeling of discrimination among third-country nationals. Those with specific vulnerabilities, including those with irregular migration status, face great difficulties in obtaining residence permits and adequate housing. The Special Rapporteur’s comments came at the end of his official visit to Poland and Belarus, including the border area between the two countries. Arming the defenseless Tensions flared there late last year when between 2,000 and 4,000 migrants – many from Syria, Iraq and other parts of the Middle East – were forced into freezing conditions before the political dispute was resolved. Mr Gonzlez Morales said that although the border area was relatively calm compared to last winter, some migrants including new arrivals had been stranded between Poland and Belarus, and were subject to violence and harassment from both sides. . On the Belarusian side, the migrants were de facto detained in a closed Temporary Logistic Center, where they were now sheltered. Children and pregnant women are locked inside On the Polish side of the border, the Special Rapporteur explained with concern that migrant children and those with their families – and pregnant women – remain detained in closed immigration facilities. He insisted that children and other vulnerable individuals should not be locked up because of their migration status. Alternative reception and care options exist in Poland, Morales said, before urging authorities to immediately release unaccompanied children, children with their families, pregnant women and individuals with mental conditions into open facilities. The Polish government had provided significant support to large numbers of refugees leaving Ukraine, the Special Rapporteur continued. He added that this state aid, combined with the solidarity and generosity of the Polish people towards the Ukrainian people, had resulted in more than two million of them staying in Poland. This explains why I do not see refugee camps in Poland, noted Mr. Gonzlez Morales.

