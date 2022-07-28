International
Halifax public gardens tree vandal ‘knew exactly what they were doing’
The individual or group responsible for damaging about 30 trees in Halifax Public Gardens “knew exactly what they were doing,” the city’s top urban forestry supervisor said Wednesday.
Sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, strips of bark were removed from around the trunks of many trees, most of which are between 50 and 200 years old, police say.
It is not known how many trees will be lost due to the damage. Bark cutting called girdling is a method used to kill trees without cutting them down. If the cambium layer, the part of the tree that produces new wood, is damaged enough, the tree will die.
Kevin Osmond, senior supervisor of Halifax’s urban forestry department, said the belt appears to have been made with a hatchet or small axe.
‘They knew exactly what they were doing’
“Whoever did this knew exactly what they were doing,” Osmond told reporters Wednesday, addressing a weeping 200-year-old beech tree. “They came out on purpose to damage this tree, to try to kill this tree.”
“Watering a tree usually kills it,” he said, because it interrupts the flow of nutrients and water inside a tree.
Osmond said that after assessing the damage, he expects the financial cost of the vandalism to be “hundreds of thousands” of dollars.
An acting commissioner noticed the damage at 7 a.m. Tuesday, when their shift began. The public gardens were closed to the public throughout the day on Tuesday while police investigated and gardeners worked to assess and repair the damage.
The gardens reopened to the public on Wednesday and some visitors came to mourn the state of the trees.
Amy Cahoon, visiting Halifax from Ontario, said she canceled her plans for the day to spend time at the Gardens after learning of the damage. “It feels like a funeral for the trees,” she said in an interview Wednesday.
“I just don’t understand what would be someone’s motivation to do something like this and harm the most beautiful and innocent living things,” she added.
Michael White, who lives across the street from the Gardens, said he was “very concerned” when he learned of the vandalism. White said he spends a lot of time in gardens, usually with a camera in hand to take pictures of flowers and trees.
He left his camera at home on Wednesday, he said, as he was in no mood to take pictures after learning of the damage. He said he is shocked and disappointed that someone would target “such a beautiful place” that is so beloved by the community.
Informative Morning – NS8:34What does the damage to many trees in Halifax public gardens mean for their survival?
“It feels like our house is broken”
Sean Street, supervisor of horticulture for the Gardens, said his team of gardeners were devastated by the incident. “The Public Gardens have been around for 150 years and to our knowledge nothing like this has happened,” he told reporters on Wednesday.
For his team of gardeners, some of whom have worked at the Gardens for decades, “it feels like our house has been broken,” he said.
Four small damaged trees have been completely removed and the horticulture team is working to save the rest of the trees. Osmond said it could take more than a year to know if their rehabilitation efforts are successful.
Gardeners took bark cut from the bases of damaged trees and stapled them together like “puzzle pieces,” Osmond said. Next, his team will try bridging the trees, which involves taking healthy bark from the top of a tree and using it to repair the cut.
Street said he hopes the public has information that could help the police investigation. He said the type of vandalism that took place “would have made a lot of noise and gone on for a long time”.
Halifax Regional Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact them.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/halifax-public-gardens-reopen-30-trees-vandalized-1.6534067
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Earthquake City Council held in Elgin, South Carolina July 28, 2022
- Jokowi assures South Korean CEOs won’t face any investment problems July 28, 2022
- ITF World Tennis Tour Round Up CW29 July 28, 2022
- Climate change is ‘killing elephants’, says Kenya – BBC News July 28, 2022
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 1,000 crore factories in Sabarkantha July 28, 2022