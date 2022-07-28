Halifax public gardens tree vandal ‘knew exactly what they were doing’

The individual or group responsible for damaging about 30 trees in Halifax Public Gardens “knew exactly what they were doing,” the city’s top urban forestry supervisor said Wednesday.

Sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, strips of bark were removed from around the trunks of many trees, most of which are between 50 and 200 years old, police say.

It is not known how many trees will be lost due to the damage. Bark cutting called girdling is a method used to kill trees without cutting them down. If the cambium layer, the part of the tree that produces new wood, is damaged enough, the tree will die.

Kevin Osmond, senior supervisor of Halifax’s urban forestry department, said the belt appears to have been made with a hatchet or small axe.

‘They knew exactly what they were doing’

“Whoever did this knew exactly what they were doing,” Osmond told reporters Wednesday, addressing a weeping 200-year-old beech tree. “They came out on purpose to damage this tree, to try to kill this tree.”

“Watering a tree usually kills it,” he said, because it interrupts the flow of nutrients and water inside a tree.

Osmond said that after assessing the damage, he expects the financial cost of the vandalism to be “hundreds of thousands” of dollars.

A damaged tree in the early stages of repair is seen in Halifax Public Gardens on Wednesday. (Lyndsay Armstrong/The Canadian Press)

An acting commissioner noticed the damage at 7 a.m. Tuesday, when their shift began. The public gardens were closed to the public throughout the day on Tuesday while police investigated and gardeners worked to assess and repair the damage.

The gardens reopened to the public on Wednesday and some visitors came to mourn the state of the trees.

Amy Cahoon, visiting Halifax from Ontario, said she canceled her plans for the day to spend time at the Gardens after learning of the damage. “It feels like a funeral for the trees,” she said in an interview Wednesday.

“I just don’t understand what would be someone’s motivation to do something like this and harm the most beautiful and innocent living things,” she added.

Municipal staff will monitor the health of the trees over the next few months to see how long they will be able to survive. (Halifax Regional Municipality)

Michael White, who lives across the street from the Gardens, said he was “very concerned” when he learned of the vandalism. White said he spends a lot of time in gardens, usually with a camera in hand to take pictures of flowers and trees.

He left his camera at home on Wednesday, he said, as he was in no mood to take pictures after learning of the damage. He said he is shocked and disappointed that someone would target “such a beautiful place” that is so beloved by the community.

Informative Morning – NS8:34What does the damage to many trees in Halifax public gardens mean for their survival? Someone broke into Halifax’s public gardens to strip bark from about 30 trees. To talk about the damage done to the gardens’ iconic beech and other trees, some of which are 200 years old, CBC’s Moira Donovan sat down with Peter Duinker with the Halifax Tree Project.

“It feels like our house is broken”

Sean Street, supervisor of horticulture for the Gardens, said his team of gardeners were devastated by the incident. “The Public Gardens have been around for 150 years and to our knowledge nothing like this has happened,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

For his team of gardeners, some of whom have worked at the Gardens for decades, “it feels like our house has been broken,” he said.

Four small damaged trees have been completely removed and the horticulture team is working to save the rest of the trees. Osmond said it could take more than a year to know if their rehabilitation efforts are successful.

Amy Cahoon, visiting Halifax from Ontario, said she canceled her plans for the day to spend time at the Gardens after learning of the damage. (Moira Donovan/CBC)

Gardeners took bark cut from the bases of damaged trees and stapled them together like “puzzle pieces,” Osmond said. Next, his team will try bridging the trees, which involves taking healthy bark from the top of a tree and using it to repair the cut.

Street said he hopes the public has information that could help the police investigation. He said the type of vandalism that took place “would have made a lot of noise and gone on for a long time”.

Halifax Regional Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact them.