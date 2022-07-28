NS commits $2.8 million per year to hire 13 more sexual violence trauma therapists





Nova Scotia is committing $2.8 million a year over five years to help a Halifax-based sexual assault center increase access to its trauma services for sexual assault survivors. The money will fund a new province-wide program operated by the Avalon Sexual Assault Center and will also be used to hire 13 more sexual violence trauma therapists by March of next year. Sarah Rodimon, Avalon’s executive director, said the new therapists will work across the province, although it has not been determined exactly where they will be based. “We’re likely to see them in places like community-based organizations that serve our most marginalized communities and in women’s centers across the province,” Rodimon said in an interview Wednesday. The new hires will double the number of trauma therapists in the province from 11 to 24, and four of those positions will be reserved for African-Scots and Indigenous health care workers. “This means more clients getting more care in their communities, and faster,” Rodimon said, adding that faster access will be key to getting survivors of violence the help they need. . ‘Survivors need support when they need it’ “Survivors need support when they need it, not tomorrow, not next week, month or year, but as soon as possible,” said Rodimon. “This will help us serve them within the context of their lives when they need it most.” Among the areas with limited services are rural, indigenous and African Nova Scotian communities. Kristina Fifield, a trauma therapist in Avalon, said the lack of access is most acute in rural communities. “We can’t expect individuals to go to services if they’re an hour or an hour and a half away or even longer,” Fifield said. “How is it accessible?” She added that support services have not been culturally responsive to minority and indigenous communities and that the program will support professional development to help improve the assistance provided to those victims of violence.

