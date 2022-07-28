eOne Hires Universal International Studios Exec Global Briefs – Deadline





eOne hires Universal International Studios’ Christopher Kennedy for Development Post Entertainment One has hired Christopher Kennedy from Universal International Studios as Development Executive – UK, Television. In the new role, Kennedy will oversee the development of the studio’s original scripted drama pipeline, with a focus on relationships with top-tier UK talent. He will be based in London and report to Sharon Hughff, eOne Creative Director, Scripted Television – UK, who was joined in February by Left Bank Pictures to expand the producer-distributor’s slate of scripted content for buyers in Europe and Asia. At Universal International Studios, Kennedy oversaw the development of series such as Everyone else Burns for Channel 4 and the BBC Dodger and worked at Peter Kosminsky’s Channel 4 and co-pro Peacock Growing darkness. Networks Hook Sinking Ship ‘Odd Squad’ and ‘Annedroids’ EXCLUSIVE: Canadian children’s series Weird team AND Annedroids have secured new sales. Math comedy series Weird team has sold children’s broadcaster Kixi in Germany, while Amazon Prime Video original series STEM Annedroids has gone to Pop in the UK and Mexican educational network Canal Once. “Both Annedroids AND Weird team continue to travel the world and add new broadcast partners and fans, as both resonate with kids and parents everywhere,” said Kate Sanagan, Head of Sales and Distribution at Sinking Ship. The live-action series Weird teamco-produced by Sinking Ship and Fred Rogers Productions for PBS KIDS, in association with TVOkids, follows a core team of young agents from a high-tech organization run by children who investigate strange phenomena and use mathematics to solve the right problems, while they live. -action/CGI hybrid Annedroids the story of young scientist Anne, who builds robots to help her conduct experiments with her friends Nick and Shania, and her Android creations. Sinking Ship produces it in association with TVOkids, SRC and KiKa. These latest deals come on the heels of non-exclusive broadcast rights for Weird team were licensed to HBO Max in Latin America. Jason Watkins, Aneurin Barnard and Brenda Fricker among the cast for Channel 5 psychological thriller The Catch British network Channel 5 has revealed the cast for its four-part psychological thriller Catching, which is based on author TM Logan’s novel of the same name and comes from Projector Pictures, in association with Night Train Media and All3Media International. BAFTA winner Jason Watkins (The Lost Honor of Christopher Jefferies, W1A) is the lead, playing a proud father and a local fisherman determined to keep his family together. Aneurin Barnard (Peaking Blinders, time) plays a rich, handsome young man who enters the life of Watkins’ daughter, played by Poppy Gilbert (Chloe, Stay close), and threatens to remove him. Also starring are Cathy Belton (Hidden Assets, Miss Scarlet & Duke), Oscar winner Brenda Fricker (My left leg), Ian Pirie (Hello), Jade Jordan (redemption) and newcomers Morgan Palmer. Michael Crompton (holidays, Silent witness) and Robert Quinn (McDonald & Dodds, breast) are adapting Logan’s novel for the small screen. Viaplay Bag ‘Crisis In Cocaine Valley’ Doc From Germany Viaplay has acquired the broadcasting rights to Crisis in Cocaine Valley from co-financier and distributor of the one-hour doc Quintus Media. The documentary, which is from Quintus’ German compatriot Maximus Film, reveals how the Covid crisis has led to the near extinction of massive cocaine production sites deep in the tropical forests of the Peruvian Andes. Featuring exclusive access to many key players in the region, the documentary’s creators successfully track abandoned and active cocaine pools and drug labs to reveal the pandemic’s impact on the drug trade and reveal how parts of the ‘Cocaine Valley’ are collapsed, and with it. , the local economy. Quintus and Maximus co-funded the document through the Quintus Content Club, an initiative launched in March to simplify the development of factual program funding. Expands ITN production in UK regions; Adds the role of London ITN Productions is making a push into factual TV production hotspots outside London in the UK and is hiring a development executive in the capital. The production arm of news provider ITN has had more than 1,000 hours commissioned and/or broadcast to date on shows such as Jeremy Vine, The Andrew Neil Show and the recent Conservative Leader’s Debate, and is now employing a Regional Chair in its Leeds office to handle the demand. The successful hire will begin in the autumn and further regional hires will follow, along with a new Development Executive in London. Additionally, current Head of Development Georgina Mantle will see her role expand as she takes on the title of Creative Director.

