Global coal demand set to return to all-time high in 2022 – News





World coal consumption is expected to rise slightly in 2022, taking it to the record level reached nearly a decade ago, according to an IEA report published today, which notes that considerable uncertainty hangs over the outlook for coal as a result of the slowdown in economic growth and the turbulence of the energy market. Based on current economic and market trends, global coal consumption is forecast to increase by 0.7% in 2022 to 8 billion tonnes, assuming the Chinese economy recovers as expected in the second half of the year, IEAs July 2022 Coal market update say. This global total will match the annual record set in 2013, and coal demand is likely to rise further next year to a new all-time high. The new report highlights the significant upheaval in coal markets in recent months, which has significant implications for many countries where coal remains a key fuel for electricity generation and a range of industrial processes. At the same time, the world’s continued burning of large amounts of coal is raising climate concerns, as coal is the largest single source of energy-related CO2 emissions. Worldwide coal consumption rebounded by around 6% in 2021 as the global economy quickly recovered from the initial shock of the Covid pandemic. This sharp increase contributed significantly to the largest ever annual increase in global energy-related CO2 emissions in absolute terms, placing them at their highest level on record. Global coal demand is being supported this year by rising natural gas prices, which have intensified the shift from gas to coal in many countries, as well as economic growth in India. These factors are being partially offset by slowing economic growth in China and the inability of some major coal producers to ramp up production. Coal demand in India has been strong since the start of 2022 and is expected to grow by 7% for the full year as the country’s economy grows and electricity use expands. In China, coal demand is estimated to have fallen by 3% in the first half of 2022 as renewed Covid lockdowns in some cities slowed economic growth, but an expected pick-up in the second half of the year is likely to bring full consumption of coal. last year at the same levels as last year. China and India together consume twice as much coal as the rest of the world combined, with China alone accounting for more than half of world demand. Coal consumption in the European Union is expected to grow by 7% in 2022 compared to a 14% increase in recent years. This is being driven by demand from the electricity sector where coal is increasingly being used to replace gas, which is in short supply and has seen large price increases following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Some EU countries are extending the life of coal plants slated for closure, reopening closed power plants or increasing limits on their operating hours to reduce gas consumption. However, Europe accounts for only about 5% of global coal consumption. While rising natural gas prices have made coal more competitive in many markets, international coal prices have risen in turn, hitting three all-time highs between October 2021 and May 2022. Post-invasion Russian coal sanctions and bans Ukrainian Russians have disrupted the markets. and issues at other major exporters have contributed to supply shortages. With other coal producers facing constraints in replacing Russian output, prices in coal futures markets indicate that tight market conditions are expected to continue into next year and beyond.

