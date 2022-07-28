‘Nationwide issue’, Harry Reid International sees huge number of delays, cancellations





LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The summer travel season is in full effect and vacationers are wasting no time, as newly released numbers from Harry Reid International Airport show the airport had its busiest month ever in June. However, the airport made headlines with another number on Wednesday as it experienced a high rate of flight delays and cancellations. As the summer travel season gets underway, so do the headaches for many passengers. “When we got off, the bridge was blocked and we had to wait until they fixed the situation,” said tourist Jeanette Pressman. Flight tracking website FlightAware released data showing the airport’s cancellations and delays, showing that Harry Reid International had 29% of total flight delays and more than 350 cancellations between June 1 and July 24. “Delays can happen for many reasons, weather or personnel, mechanical issues,” Harry Reid International spokesman Joe Rajchel said. “Many things can happen. We can have perfect weather here, but if there’s a storm somewhere, that could cause a delay.” Newark, La Guardia and Washington National Airport topped the list of canceled scheduled flights in the US Over the weekend and especially on Monday of this week, we saw significant delays and cancellations for Las Vegas International Airport, culminating in the cancellation of over 7% of all scheduled flights on Monday, July 25,” FlightAware spokeswoman said, Kathleen Bangs. “This is not the record for LAS 2022 cancellations. Cancellations were still higher during the first week of the new year, mainly due to staffing impacts from the widely circulating Omicron Covid virus. But these sporadic increases in cancellations and high delays still reflect a nationwide problem the airline industry is experiencing with personnel, from the cockpit to the baggage handlers. Southwest Airlines told 8 News Now that operational performance has improved across the board, with more than 92% of their flights arriving within an hour of their scheduled time between June and July 4 of this year. Airport officials discussed how millions of passengers marked the busiest month for the airport in June. “4.6 million passengers, almost 4.7,” Rajchel continued. “Las Vegas continues to be a popular destination. People want to come here and we’re seeing that here.” Travelers said that although some delays have been less than an hour, Las Vegas is always worth the wait. “You can’t do much. That’s the thing about flying, there are delays or mishaps and you have to roll with the punches,” said tourist Alvin Barbosa. Airport officials said if you plan to travel, check the status of your flight before you arrive at the airport and sign up for text and email alerts from airlines.

