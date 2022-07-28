Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuez heads the UK mission to the Farnborough International Air Show





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Today, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuez highlighted her UK aerospace and aviation mission for the Farnborough International Air Show, which ran from July 1620. During the mission, organized in cooperation with Enterprise Florida, Inc., Lt. Governor Nuez met with several corporate executives to discuss various economic issues and to promote future opportunities for cooperation between Florida and the aerospace and aviation industry. . The presence of the Lieutenant Governors in Farnborough this year supported the growth of jobs in Florida and reinforced Florida’s brand as a premier location for Aviation and Aerospace. Florida’s aviation and aerospace industry is significant and growing, he said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuez. There are approximately 106,000 Floridians employed in approximately 2,500 aviation and aerospace establishments. I am proud of our delegation of 20 Florida manufacturing companies and partners, as we were one of the largest US state pavilions at the show. As Chairman of the Board of Space Florida, I continue to look forward to supporting growth in our thriving Space Industry. Private sector investment in the area and the growth of reusable rockets now give Florida a competitive edge in developing our space value chain. Florida represents the best of America past, present and future as our economy continues to soar. The mission included the following: The delegation consisted of 20 Florida manufacturing companies and partners Advanced composite structures

Aerospace Technologies Group

Aerostar Training Services, LLC

Avflex Corporation

Avionics, LLC

Central Florida Development Council

Detect, Inc.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Florida Enterprise, Inc.

FEMALES

Future Metals, LLC

LOOS & Co. Inc.

Newcastle Aviation

The Parachute Paradigm and Defense

Florida Power and Light

Red 6 Defense Systems

Relli Technology

Skybolt Aeromotive

Space Florida

TIC Aerospace, Inc. Business meetings: Lt. Governor Nuez met with the following aerospace companies to discuss strategic opportunities for growth and expansion within the state: United Launch Alliance

Northrop Grumman

Electric General Aviation

Embraer

Trustees of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Daher’s leadership

Canadian Aviation Electronics

Airbus Americas

Leonardo diagnostic retrieval systems

The Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon Technologies For more than two decades, Enterprise Florida has hosted a Florida pavilion at the Farnborough Air Show. The air show serves as the entry point for many businesses looking to build, expand or relocate their business operations to Florida. The work at Farnborough has been instrumental in making Florida the #1 state for MRO operations in the US, with this activity generating $1.5 billion in GDP annually.

