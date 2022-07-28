PREMIER was named presenting sponsor of Sanford International





July 28, 2022 Contact:

Paul Heinert

Sanford Health Media Relations

605-366-2432 / [email protected] SIOUX FALLS, SD Sanford International today announced First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard will be the presenting sponsors of the PGA TOUR Champions event at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls for the next three years. PREMIER has always been a strong supporter and advocate for Sanford International, and we are excited to continue our partnership and build on the momentum and history made during the tournaments first four years, said Josh Brewster, Sanford tournament director. International. PREMIER is synonymous with making significant impacts in the communities they serve. They support hundreds of non-profit organizations and we look forward to working with them over the next few years. The introductory sponsorship agreement begins immediately and extends through Sanford International 2024. Sanford International is truly one of South Dakota’s premier events, and we recognize the exposure and economic growth it brings to Sioux Falls each year, said Miles Beacom, president and CEO of PREMIER Bankcard. PREMIER has supported Sanford International since its inception, and we are excited to take our support one step further to help ensure the continued success of the event. Cambria was the inaugural tournament sponsor in 2017 and has supported the event every year since. We would like to recognize and thank our friends at Cambria for their commitment to Sanford International since the beginning, said Josh Brewster. They have been great partners in this endeavor and were instrumental in bringing the tournament to the community. Sanford International 2022 takes place September 12-18. About Sanford International

The Sanford International, a PGA TOUR Champions event contested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will be played at Minnehaha Country Club the week of Sept. 12-18, with a $2 million purse. In its fifth year, Sanford International will continue to focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impact in Sioux Falls. These organizations are supported through tournament proceeds and through direct donations to participating charities. For more information about the tour, please visit sanfordinternational.com. You can also follow the tournament on social media via Facebook, I tweetAND Instagram. About PREMIER

First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard constitute one of the most successful financial organizations in the country. The PREMIER bank card is 9 nationsth the largest issuer of Mastercard credit cards and has more than 3 million credit card customers nationwide. With more than $3 billion in assets, First PREMIER Bank is one of the nation’s strongest financial institutions and serves customers throughout eastern South Dakota. It has been named the best banks to work for six years in a row American banker magazine. Together, First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard support around 700 non-profit organizations and events. The Sioux Falls-based organization employs about 2,000 people in South Dakota. ###

