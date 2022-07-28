Martin Audio lends support to the #WeMakeEvents campaign – FOH





UK – Martin Audio has supported the #WeMakeEvents campaign led by PLASA, which highlights the state of the UK live events industry and the desperate need for additional government support for this highly technical and specialist sector. More details from Martin Audio (www.martin-audio.com): The campaign culminated in a spectacular day of action with up to 5,000 people lining the banks and bridges of the River Thames to raise awareness of the crisis with politicians and the general public. The live events industry was the first to be affected by the global shutdown as a result of the pandemic and will be the last to return to work. It can only exist when large-scale gatherings can be held safely, which is simply not possible until sometime next year, and even then, the future is uncertain. Without additional grants, extended leave schemes and protections for freelancers, it is simply inevitable that companies up and down the country will collapse, mass redundancies will follow and many freelancers will be lost to the industry. The resulting impact will be devastating. It will damage the economy and negatively affect British culture and ultimately reduce the country’s leading position in this global industry. A day of action was coordinated across the industry on Tuesday 11 August and Martin Audio joined other well-known entertainment technology manufacturers in supporting the campaign. Alongside the full support of the industry with social media, its Facebook posts alone reached 1 million people on the day Martin Audio helped organize a full TV production and live broadcast of the activities in London, including a helicopter flight to the whole city. These included many of the capitals main landmarks being lit up red and people gathering along the banks of the River Thames and bridges, wearing red shirts, wearing red masks and waving their red lights. Martin Audio also supplied its loudspeakers as the main PA for the boat which took members of the press and industry professionals on a journey along the River Thames, past illuminated landmarks. Closer to home for Martin Audio, the company also supported the Wycombe Swan Theater and High Wycombe Town Hall by lighting up in Emergency Red, along with its headquarters. Martin Audio has been extremely fortunate to have continued to operate during Covid-19 with the amazing support of our worldwide sales partners and end users, but most of our friends in the UK live events industry have had zero revenue since the beginning of all this, reflected Martin Audio. Managing Director, Dom Harter. Without further government funding, the industry is at risk of collapse and we just wanted to do what we could to support their plight. To learn how you can get involved in the #WeMakeEvents campaign, visit: www.plasa.org/we-make-events To watch the live stream visit: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=316396716381885

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fohonline.com/newsroom/international-news/martin-audio-lends-support-to-wemakeevents-campaign/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos