8th Annual International Symposium on Service Learning (ISSL) Takes Service Education Global – UIndy 360

In June, students, faculty and staff from around the world gathered at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus for the 8 International Symposium on Service Learning (ISSL).

Held every two years, ISSL promotes service-learning globally and encourages the use of service-learning as an innovative and transformative pedagogical tool in higher education. ISSL emphasizes the collaborative element to service learning by building transnational partnerships at local, national and global levels.

Marianna Foulkrod, director of the Center for Service Learning and Community Engagement at the University of Indianapolis, serves as one of ISSL’s co-chairs and strives to keep the University at the forefront of service-learning efforts.

The University of Indianapolis was a key player in the development and initiation of ISSL along with Stellenbosch University, Foulkrod said. It is important that we continue to position our university in such leadership roles in this field globally and continue to elevate our Education for Service motto in ways that continue to build intellectual capacity for faculty, students, and partners involved in this methodology of service. teaching and learning. .

Each year, UIndy participates through a delegation of students and faculty who present their scientific work at ISSL. This year’s presentations included:

Fostering Critical Citizenship in an Online Environment, presented by Lisa Borrero (Interprofessional Health, Aging Studies), Marianna Foulkrod (Service Learning), and Anna Moore 22 (Sociology)

Are Ethical Principles Left Behind in Service Learning, presented by Julianna Gahimer (Physical Therapy) and Anne Mejia-Downs (St. Mary’s College, Physical Therapy)

The redemptive power of restorative justice: disrupting the status quo through visual culture and human-centered design, presented by Rhonda Wolverton (Art and Design) and Dave Simmons

Approaching Critical Service Learning: One Step at a Time, presented by Jennifer VanSickle (Kinesiology) and Anna Moore 22 (Sociology)

In addition, this year ISSL presented a service-learning experience in the theme area, Towards a Greener Future, where participants helped build sustainable roofing. The experience was organized by Center for Social Innovations in Cyprus, which supports the identification of systemic problems and the development of smart and sustainable solutions to those problems.

Lisa Borrero, associate professor of interprofessional health and aging studies, became involved with ISSL in 2015 as a presenter and chose to join the planning committee.

ISSL is a unique way for teachers around the world to learn from each other about a variety of ways to approach service learning, Borrero said. The value of moving outside of their educational culture to understand how other programs and institutions instill the value of service in their students cannot be overstated. Although we all recognize the importance of service and service-learning, some of us may use different terms to describe what we do, use unique frameworks to create experiences for students, and/or approach assessment/ evaluation with a different lens. The impact of exposure to this at ISSL is that people’s perspectives on service learning are broadened, new ideas and approaches are considered, and potential collaborations across universities are explored.

Julianna Gahimer, professor of physical therapy, has been involved with ISSL since its second conference in 2007. She chose to become involved as a fulfillment of UIndy’s motto, Education for Service, and recommends that UIndy faculty and staff follow suit. for the benefit of their students.

ISSL is a great way to get involved and involve students, not that they have to do something for a class, Gahimer said. The goal of being an educated citizen is to give back to your community in any way you can. Faculty must model it.

My hope is that ISSL continues to create spaces for innovation and creativity in higher education globally and that the symposium continues to be a strong platform for faculty, administrators, students and the community to continue to share their work and exchange ideas. during construction. meaningful and strong collaborations globally, said Foulkrod.

ISSL 2024 is slated to be held again at the University of Indianapolis. Borrero encourages interested students, faculty and staff to take advantage of ISSL in our own backyard.

Attend a few sessions, chat with some of your peers and other presenters, and if you’re motivated, consider getting involved! Borrero said. The more people involved in ISSL locally and from around the world who are passionate about service learning, the more value the symposium will have for everyone.