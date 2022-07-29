The UN General Assembly declares access to a clean and healthy environment a universal human right

The resolution, based on a similar text approved last year by Human Rights Councilcalls on states, international organizations and business enterprises to step up efforts to ensure a healthy environment for all.

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres hailed the “historic” decision and said the historic development shows that Member States can unite in the collective fight against the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

The resolution will help reduce environmental injustices, close protection gaps and empower people, especially those in vulnerable situations, including environmental human rights defenders, children, youth, women and indigenous peoples, it said. he in a statement issued by his Spokesperson’s Office.

He added that the decision will also help states accelerate the implementation of their environmental and human rights obligations and commitments.

The international community has given universal recognition to this right and has brought us closer to making it a reality for everyone, he said.

Guterres underlined that, however, the adoption of the resolution “is only the beginning” and urged nations to make this newly recognized right a reality for everyone, everywhere.





UN News/Laura Quiones Young climate activists take part in demonstrations at the COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Urgent action is needed

In a statement, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet also welcomed the Assembly’s decision andechoed the Secretary General’s callfor urgent actions for its implementation.

Today is a historic moment, but it is not enough to simply assert our right to a healthy environment. The resolution of the General Assembly is very clear: States must implement their international commitments and increase their efforts to realize it. We will all suffer far worse effects from environmental crises if we don’t work together to avert them now, she said.

Ms. Bachelet explained that environmental action based on human rights obligations provides lifeguards for economic policies and business models.

It emphasizes the support of legal obligations to act, rather than merely discretionary policy. It is also more effective, legitimate and sustainable, she added.

A solution for the whole planet

The text, originally submitted by Costa Rica, the Maldives, Morocco, Slovenia and Switzerland last June, and now co-sponsored by over 100 countries, notes that the right to a healthy environment is linked to existing international law and asserts that its promotion requires the full implementation of multilateral environmental agreements.

It also recognizes that the impact of climate change, unsustainable management and use of natural resources, pollution of air, land and water, poor management of chemicals and waste, and the resulting loss of biodiversity interfere with the enjoyment of this right – and that environmental damage has negative implications, direct and indirect, for the effective enjoyment of all human rights.

According to the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and the Environment, Mr. David Boyd, the Assembly’s decision will change the very nature of international human rights law.

Governments have been making promises to clean up the environment and address the climate emergency for decades, but having the right to a healthy environment changes people’s perspective from praying to demanding that governments act, he recently told UN News.





UN News/Laura Quiones The Jkulsrln Glacier Lagoon in Iceland is formed naturally from glacial meltwater and is constantly growing as large blocks of ice crumble from a shrinking glacier.

A victory of five decades

In 1972,United Nations Conference on the Environment in Stockholmwhich concluded with its landmark declaration, was the first to place environmental issues at the forefront of international concern and marked the beginning of a dialogue between industrialized and developing countries on the link between economic growth, air pollution, water and developing . the ocean and the well-being of people around the world.

UN Member States then declared that people have a fundamental right to “an environment of a quality that allows for a life of dignity and well-being”, calling for concrete action and recognition of this right.

Last October, after decades of work by nations on the front lines of climate change, such as the Maldives archipelagoas well as more than 1000 civil society organizations, The Human Rights Council finally recognized this right and called on the UN General Assembly to do the same.

From the point of view of the Stockholm Declaration of 1972, the right has been integrated into constitutions, national laws and regional agreements. Today’s decision raises the right where it belongs: universal recognition, UN Environment chief Inger Andersen explained in a statement published this Thursday.

The recognition of the right to a healthy environment by these UN bodies, although not legally binding meaning that countries have no legal obligation to implement it, is expected to be a catalyst for action and empower people of ordinary to hold their governments accountable.

So the recognition of this right is a victory we should celebrate. My thanks to the Member States and to the thousands of civil society organizations and indigenous peoples’ groups, and the tens of thousands of young people who relentlessly defended this right. But now we must build on this victory and implement justice, Ms. Andersen added.





CIFOR/Terry Sunderland Restoring natural habitats can help address climate and biodiversity crises.

The triple crisis response

As mentioned by the UN Secretary General, the newly recognized law will be crucial to address the triple planetary crisis.

This refers to the three main interrelated environmental threats facing humanity today: climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss – all mentioned in the text of the resolution.

Each of these issues has its own causes and effects, and they must be resolved if we are to have a sustainable future on Earth.

The consequences of climate change are becoming increasingly visible, through increased intensity and severity of droughts, water shortages, wildfires, rising sea levels, floods, melting polar ice, catastrophic storms and declining biodiversity.

Meanwhile, according to the World Health Organization (who), air pollution is the largest cause of disease and premature death in the world, with more than seven million people dying prematurely each year due to pollution.

Finally, the decline or disappearance of biological diversity—which includes animals, plants, and ecosystems—affects food supplies, access to clean water, and life as we know it.

* States that abstained: China, Russian Federation, Belarus, Cambodia, Iran, Syria, Kyrgyzstan and Ethiopia.