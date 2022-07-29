International
Former mayor Glen Murray leads race to become Winnipeg’s next mayor, Probe poll suggests
Former Winnipeg mayor Glen Murray is far and away the front-runner to become the city’s next mayor, a Probe Research poll suggests.
Murray, who served as Winnipeg’s mayor from 1998 to 2004, is the preferred mayoral candidate of 44 per cent of decided voters who responded to Probe’s online poll of 622 Winnipeg adults, conducted between 14 and on July 25.
Murray had a significant lead over 11 other registered candidates, none of whom received more than 20 percent support from established voters in the Probe poll.
“The former mayor is in a strong position entering the next phase of the campaign. He benefits from strong leadership and from the point of view of his significant political experience,” Probe Research said in the survey document.
Murray served a full term and part of a second term as mayor of Winnipeg before resigning to run for federal office. He also served as an Ontario Liberal member of the Provincial Parliament and a cabinet minister.
Murray said he’s not taking his big lead for granted.
“I’m doing 10 or 12 events on the weekends, seven to 12 on the weekdays. We want to be the toughest campaign,” Murray said Thursday at The Forks.
Two terms St. James Coun. Scott Gillingham came second in the poll, attracting 16 per cent of established voters who responded.
Former Winnipeg Center Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette is in third place, with 13 per cent.
“The current St. James councilor and former Liberal MP for Winnipeg Center are the next leading contenders, but both have a long way to go before they pose a significant threat to Murray’s re-election bid mayor,” Probe said.
No other candidate was in double figures.
Business consultant Jenny Motkaluk, who received 38 per cent of the popular vote in the 2018 Winnipeg mayoral race, is running fourth, with eight per cent support, the Probe poll suggests.
Probe said Motkaluk “has key pockets of support but is facing strong negative views of her after she made comments criticizing The Forks for its Canada Day celebration plans.”
Entrepreneur and author Shaun Loney, who was the first candidate to declare his intention to run, is running fifth, with six percent.
“Loney is seen as having good ideas, but suffers from a significant lack of name recognition and could lose support to Murray and (to a lesser extent) Ouellette,” Probe said.
Former Manitoba Liberal Party leader and lawyer Rana Bokhari is in sixth place, with four percent.
“Bokhari’s accessible voter base is relatively small,” Probe said, adding that this is “surprising given her standing as a former provincial Liberal leader.”
Rick Shone, who owns The Wilderness Supply, was supported by three percent of those polled.
Security company owner Don Woodstock, food delivery driver Jessica Peebles and 2018 mayoral race registrant Desmond Thomas each received two percent.
Grocer Chris Clacio and engineer Idris Adelakun pulled in one percent each.
Murray lead is essential, not insurmountable
Investigative Research partner Mary Agnes Welch said Murray’s lead over all other candidates is significant three months before the civic election. She also described the former mayor’s support as very broad.
“Right now, he has support among critical groups of voters. Women, seniors who vote! and kind of those southern suburbs of Winnipeg. He already has access to those really critical voting blocs,” Welch said outside Probe’s office in downtown Winnipeg.
She also noted that Murray’s lead is not insurmountable. In the 2014 Winnipeg mayoral race, former MP and NDP MP Judy Wasylycia-Leis had a big lead over the summer, but lost to Brian Bowman on election day.
Gillingham said he is not worried about Murray’s lead now.
“Three months out is a long way to go before election day,” he said outside the town hall. “Mr Murray has name recognition. We understand he was advertising while the survey was being conducted.”
Probe Research also asked respondents how likely they were to vote for registered candidates and likely candidates. Murray remained the most popular candidate, albeit by a narrow margin over Gillingham and Ouellette.
Sixty-seven percent of respondents said they would definitely or probably vote for Murray, compared to 51 percent for Gillingham and 50 percent for Ouellette.
Murray and Gillingham have been active on the campaign trail, each making several public policy announcements. Ouellette has not held a news conference since signing up in May.
“I know you’re wondering why I’m not running a little more,” Ouellette said Thursday in an interview at the Riel House National Historic Site in St. Louis. Vital.
“We’re going to some events and spending time working with the team, but we’re also enjoying the summer. It’s going to be a long campaign. There’s 92 days left until the election.”
Of the registered candidates, Motkaluk received the most negative sentiments, with 43 percent of respondents saying they would definitely not vote for him.
The Probe poll also found Murray was the candidate of choice for NDP and Liberal voters who took part in the poll, while Gillingham was the preferred candidate for the Progressive Conservatives.
Probe Research conducted its survey using a representative sample of respondents drawn from the firm’s Winnipeg seeded panel and supplemented with respondents from a national panel.
As an online panel, no margin of error can be attributed to the sample. Provoni said that a random, non-conveniently representative sample of 622 adults would have a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
The Winnipeg election is scheduled for October 26.
