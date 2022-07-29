Farmers worry that emissions targets could affect crop yields if fertilizer use is reduced





Farmers worry that climate change action targets set by the federal government will lead to a decrease in food production. Fertilizers are an essential element that helps many crops thrive, but their use releases greenhouse gases. Ottawa wants these emissions to be reduced by 30 percent in less than eight years. (Manure), you know, provides the food that the crops need to produce the grain that we sell, said Charles Fossay, who is a farmer. You cannot grow a large enough crop to allow us to export wheat and provide food security for Canadians, and also require us to reduce our fertilizer use. The federal government says the application of nitrogen fertilizers results in emissions of nitrous oxide, a potent greenhouse gas. The Fed has set an emissions target for 2030 and has launched a consultation process on how to achieve this goal. A report by Meyers Norris Penny for Fertilizer Canada says doing so would require a 20 per cent drop in fertilizer use, which would affect yields. Emission targets will compromise a farm’s ability to produce food, said Sylvain Charlebois, a researcher at the Agri-Food Analytics Laboratory at Dalhousie University. In a press release, Manitoba Agriculture Minister Derek Johnson says the standard is based on broad assumptions and will lead to higher food prices. A reduction in nutrients would make groceries increasingly expensive and more costly, and would pose a threat to Manitoba agriculture and food processing jobs, the statement said. On the federal government’s website, it says it is not seeking to mandate a reduction in fertilizer use, but instead wants to find ways to improve nitrogen management and fertilizer use. With the practices some farmers are already doing, Fossay says he believes there may be ways to reach the goal, as long as everyone works together and the plan is flexible. We don’t want the government to come up with how you’re going to do it, one way, that’s the only way, Fossay said. The consultation period lasts until August 31.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://winnipeg.ctvnews.ca/farmers-worried-emission-targets-could-impact-crop-yields-if-fertilizer-use-is-reduced-1.6006895

