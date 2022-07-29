Iran increases drone exports, signaling global ambitions





Iran has made steady advances in the design and production of military drones in recent years and has increased their transfer to militant groups across the Middle East as it seeks to shift the dynamics of the battlefield from Yemen to Gaza. These efforts have now extended beyond the region. Iran is now seeking to build its global influence and sell increasingly sophisticated weapons-capable drones commercially to other countries, including those that have been subject to various sanctions in recent years, such as Venezuela and Sudan, according to Iranian news, satellite imagery and defense media. experts inside and outside Iran. This has provided an important source of funding and political influence for Iran, which is itself isolated and facing US financial restrictions.

Now, Russia could be a potential customer. Washington said this month it had intelligence that Moscow planned to buy hundreds of drones from Iran to bolster its arsenal for the war in Ukraine. American officials have appealed to Iran not to sell drones to Russia and warned of consequences for both countries.

Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement that its military cooperation with Russia predated the war, without elaborating, and its foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said in an interview with the Italian daily La Repubblica in July that the country had no plans to provide military equipment to either side of the conflict. Last week, the commander of the Iranian army, Brig. Gen. Kioumars Heydari, said in a speech that the country was ready to export weapons and military equipment to friendly countries, adding that Iranian drones were already being operated far and beyond our borders, according to Iranian news media.

General Heydari did not mention Russia in his speech, but his comments came on the same day that President Vladimir V. Putin visited Tehran and met with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who expressed support for the war in Ukraine.

Iran is increasingly becoming a global player in terms of drone exports, said Seth Frantzman, a Jerusalem-based defense analyst and drone expert.

The fact that newer drones, such as the Mohajer-6, are now being seen in countries like the Horn of Africa shows that countries see them as a potential game changer, he added, referring to an advanced Iranian drone that is said to has a range. of about 125 miles and the ability to carry precision-guided munitions. His amazing fight on the cheap, said Mr. Frantzman, adding that Iranian drones cost less than other models on the market, but were growing in sophistication and had proven their worth on battlefields across the Middle East. Tehran began developing drones in the 1980s during the Iran-Iraq war. Despite crippling sanctions imposed on Iran over its nuclear and missile programs in recent years, it has managed to produce and field a wide range of military drones, used for both surveillance and attack. according to expert analysis. This program has become a major concern for Israel and the United States in recent years. Israel has targeted drone production and storage sites in its shadow war with Tehran. And the US Department of Defense said in a July 21 statement that Iran’s widespread network of unmanned aerial systems, or drones, was a major topic of discussion at a recent regional security meeting in Qatar. Iranian drones still remain largely on the fringes of the global market and are mostly bought by low-income or sanctions-hit countries that are unable to buy them elsewhere, according to Mr. Frantzman. Iran also faces stiff competition from powers like Turkey, whose Bayraktar TB2 drone has been bought by countries like Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Ethiopia and embraced by Ukraine in its war with Russia.

A United Nations embargo aimed at preventing Iran from selling and buying weapons expired in 2020, despite protests from the United States, which wanted it extended, removing an important legal hurdle, analysts said, that Iran to export its drones and carve out its status as a global player in drone technology.

An early sign that Iran was benefiting from the lifting of the embargo and increased drone exports appeared in August last year. In Ethiopia, as war raged with Tigrayan rebels, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited a frontline military air base surrounded by military and intelligence officials. In the background, visible only in the photo, sleuths online spotted a mysterious winged object sitting on the asphalt. It was an Iranian drone, a Mohajer-6, armed with air-to-surface missiles. Western diplomats confirmed Ethiopia’s acquisition of Iranian drones to the New York Times, and this was later publicly acknowledged by the US Treasury Department last October when they imposed new sanctions targeting Iran’s drone program. In February, Defense Minister Benny Gantz of Israel said that Irans Mohajer-6 the same drone model seen in Ethiopia was also being sold to Venezuela. He drew attention to footage from November 2020 showing the country’s president, Nicolás Maduro, standing next to a model of the drone during a speech in an aircraft hangar. According to Venezuela’s defense ministry and US officials, Venezuela began buying kits to make an earlier Iranian drone, the Mohajer-2, as early as 2007, the year the UN arms embargo was imposed on Iran. They were for assembly by Venezuelan state-owned arms company CAVIM, which was placed under US sanctions in 2013 for trading in violation of the Iran, North Korea and Syria Non-Proliferation Act. In July of this year, Mr. Maduro featured armed Iranian combat drones built using Mohajer-2 assembly kits. Israel had accused Iran in February of providing Venezuela with precision-guided missiles for use in drones.

Hossein Dalirian, a military analyst with close ties to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, posted a video on his YouTube channel in January in which he said Iran was exporting drones to Ethiopia and Venezuela.

The Islamic Republic has long since reached the level of mass production in the production of various drones, including military surveillance and suicide drones, and now has a very large stockpile, Mr. Dalirian said via direct message. Because drones are effective and some countries have been enthusiastic about drones, in recent years Iran has exported drones such as New Mohajer-2 (M2-N) and Mohajer-6 (M6) and even Ababil (AB-2).

Iran has also supplied drones to Sudan, according to military analysts, satellite images and photo analysis of the the wreckage of the drone, although Khartoum is also subject to a UN arms embargo. In 2008, when UN peacekeepers asked for the combat drones they saw being used in Sudanthey these were said to be a version of Iran’s Ababil-3. Iran has both political and financial incentives to sell drones to such countries, as well as supply them to proxy groups as part of its regional Middle East policy. The sales allow Tehran to build international ties in defiance of Western efforts to isolate it and provide an additional source of revenue in addition to oil sold in violation of sanctions. In May, General Mohammad Bagheri, the commander-in-chief of Iran’s armed forces, traveled to Tajikistan to inaugurate a factory producing Ababil-2 drones. It is the first drone factory Iran has built abroad, and Iranian media covered the event widely, hailing it as a milestone in the country’s weapons development program and a sign that Iran was now a real player in the drone market. drones.

The Revolutionary Guard-affiliated Tasnim News Agency said Iran was deepening its strategic influence in the east by exporting drones. The official government newspaper, Iran, wrote that the successful experience of Iranian weapons in the Middle East and in Ethiopia has resulted in Iran becoming a major arms exporter in the region and internationally.

Iranian drones have been deployed in multiple strikes against Israel, as well as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen and, in October last year, a US base in Syria, according to intelligence officials. Countries around the world are starting to take notice. They have created this viable drone capability, so it’s no surprise that other countries are interested in acquiring such technologies, said Farzin Nadimi, a military analyst and fellow at the Washington Institute who specializes in the defense industry. Iran. Iranian drones should be taken seriously as weapons, he said.

