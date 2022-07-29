The 6-day pilgrimage of the Popes to Canada leaves deep holes

Governor General Mary Simon, the first Inuk vice-regal representative, was in attendance. So were Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, along with First Nations, Inuit and Mtis delegations from every corner of the country.

As the pope wraps up his visit to Canada on Friday, many who were comforted say he failed to offer a concrete path forward. Apart from a vague pledge to conduct a serious investigation into the facts of what happened, many observers were left wondering what will happen next. What concrete actions will the Pope take to improve the lives of survivors?

At stake is the ability of tens of thousands of survivors to heal after decades of suffering violence and abuse, which has caused well-documented trauma among their descendants.

They have heard words of redemption before.

In 2008, then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper formally apologized for the federal government’s role in forcibly removing Indigenous children from their homes and placing them in residential institutions aimed at eradicating their traditional languages, culture and traditions. A new era of truth and reconciliation was set in motion.

There were moments of hope.

Phil Fontaine, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations at the time and a residential school survivor, accepted the Harpers’ apology on the floor of the House of Commons and set his sights on the future.

We must not waver in our duty now. Emboldened by this historic spectacle, it is possible to end our racial nightmare together, Fontaine told the room. Memories of residential schools sometimes cut us like merciless knives in our souls. This day will help us leave that pain behind.

There was no denying the history of the moment. That apology launched a Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) that heard from thousands of residential school survivors and produced a landmark 2015 report with 94 calls to action to advance reconciliation.

Harper first introduced the concept to many Canadians in 2008.

He said the TRC will be a positive step in creating a new relationship between Aboriginal peoples and other Canadians, one based on knowledge of our shared history, a respect for each other and a desire to move forward. with a new understanding that strong families, strong communities and vibrant cultures and traditions will contribute to a stronger Canada for all of us.

Fourteen years later, reconciliation is very much a work in progress.

Pope Francis’ apology for the Catholic Church’s role in running residential schools acknowledged the deplorable wrong done by members of the Church, whose policies had disastrous effects on children and their families.

But he only apologized for the actions of a few individuals, not the institution as a whole.

Pope Francis prays during a pause at the Ermineskin Cemetery during his visit on July 25, 2022, in Maskwacis, Canada. | Cole Burston/Getty Images

Francis also did not open the topic of reparations. Nor did he commit to releasing data that would help locate the final resting places of many Indigenous children. He said nothing about revoking a 15th-century papal decree denying sovereignty to non-Christians, the Doctrine of Revelation that historians say underpins centuries of dehumanization of indigenous people.

The former chairman of the TRC, a retired judge and senator named Murray Sinclair, acknowledged the positive impact Francis’s apology had on many survivors who were listening. But he said the expression of repentance left a gaping hole about the full role of churches in the school system.

Sinclair offered another way forward.

There is a better path that the church and all Canadians can truly follow: taking responsibility for past actions and resolving to do better on this path of reconciliation, he wrote in a statement. We must commit to speaking to and about each other with respect.

Canada’s relationship with reconciliation has followed a predictable path since the Harpers’ apology. Pollsters rarely find it at the top of the average list of Canadians’ electoral priorities, but increased attention produces credible promises from politicians to recommit to doing better.

The summer of 2021 marked the beginning of another new chapter. Tkemlps at Secwpemc First Nation in British Columbia made global headlines after announcing the discovery of more than 200 possible unmarked graves near the site of a residential school. Two weeks later, Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan discovered hundreds more.

None of these discoveries came as a surprise to the people whose oral histories spoke of unmarked graves. The KRT report even referred to them. But it came as shocking news to many history-oblivious Canadians.

Trudeau had come to power in 2015 promising to implement the TRC’s dozens of calls to action, a historic commitment to do everything in the government’s power to improve the lives of indigenous people.

After Cowessess, Trudeau again apologized for the government’s role in schools and vowed once again to do better.

We will continue to put indigenous peoples and their wishes at the center of everything we do, he said. We are there to be a partner in whatever it takes to find the full truth and ensure reconciliation is possible.

On the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation last September, a day of somber reflection for many, Trudeau headed to the West Coast for a short vacation flying by Tkemlps to Secwpemc First Nation in Kamloops, BC He later apologized for an error in judgment.

Instead of talking about truth and reconciliation, people talked about me, and this is about me, he said. I take responsibility for this.

The Prime Minister visited the community a few weeks later in October. Ashley Michel, a Secwepemc mother, took the microphone during a televised event and fought back tears as she addressed Trudeau directly. She looked for better days ahead.

Our children do not need to feel this pain and it stops with my generation, she said. I want our children to have a future where their voices are heard. Where they don’t have to worry about being another statistic. Where our people are safe. So that our children have clean drinking water. Where they do not have to defend their sacred traditional land.

In April, a delegation of survivors visited the Pope in Rome. Fontaine was also in that room, hoping for a long-awaited apology. To his surprise, Francis gave one during a private audience at the end of the trip and committed to repeating it on First Nations territory.

George Arcand Jr., Grand Chief of the Confederation of Treaty Six First Nations, speaks at a news conference at Ermineskin Junior High School in Maskwacis, Treaty Six Territory, Alberta, Canada, Monday, July 25, 2022. | Photo by Ted Shaffrey/AP

After his visit to Maskwacis, the Pope led a mass at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium and visited a pilgrimage site outside the city. He then flew to Quebec City to meet with Trudeau as well as local indigenous representatives.

During evening prayers in Quebec, the Pope acknowledged the evil committed by some of the boys and girls (churches) against minors and vulnerable people in the form of sexual abuse.

Francis’ last stop before returning to Rome is in the territory of Nunavut, where hell meets the survivors of the Inuit residential school on Friday afternoon.

Both apologies failed in the eyes of Sinclair and other prominent Indigenous advocates. Not to mention Trudeau, who pushed for concrete actions from the Church.

We should not accept his empty apology even if it was meaningful and necessary for some, wrote Pam Palmater, a Mikmaw advocate and chair of indigenous governance at Toronto Metropolitan University. in the Toronto Star. Forgiveness is best shown through concrete actions that must precede any request for forgiveness.

Cynthia Wesley-Esquimaux, chair of Truth and Reconciliation at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont., said a papal pardon at least changes the stories indigenous people can pass on to future generations.

People will now have a story to tell their children, their grandchildren, about the pope’s visit and his acknowledgment that this damage was done, she told POLITICO. It will also help to explain to Canadians at large that this is the truth of the story of reconciliation.

But the apology itself won’t define a path forward, Wesley-Esquimaux said. Seven years after the TRC’s report landed on the desks of policymakers and on the front pages of Canadian newspapers, she said it’s hard to know how to get the job done.

I work on reconciliation every day. And I just call it the reconciliation paradox, she said. We say all this, but what are we doing? What is the ultimate goal? How will we know when we get there?

Trudeau’s legacy with Indigenous people depends on his governments ability to adequately answer these questions.

For Treaty 6 Grand Chief George Arcand Jr., the man on whose land the Pope gave his penance, the moment at least marked another new beginning.

I see the pardon of Pope Francis today only as the first step for the Church to correct our people, he said. After meeting (the Pope) and hearing his words, I believe there is a way forward together. There is much work to be done.