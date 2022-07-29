Reclassifying Economics as STEM concentration to benefit international students – News





Beginning with the class of 2023, Hamilton students graduating with a concentration in economics will be classified as STEM majors, a move that will enhance the college experience and post-graduate opportunities for international students. International students on F-1 visas who are economic majors will now be eligible for up to three years of Optional Practical Training (OPT) to be employed in the US in a related career field after graduation. Historically, some companies and organizations in the US have not considered international students for employment because of the one-year limit on OPT for those pursuing non-STEM degree programs. The change in classification, which does not affect the curriculum or change a student’s concentration requirements, will also give Hamilton international students more time to pursue relevant advanced degree programs and obtain a worker visa qualified H-1B. “This new classification removes barriers for our international students,” said Chair and Professor of Economics Ann Owen. “In the past, our department and International Student Services have worked together with many international students on their applications to stay and work in the US so that they can pursue opportunities they may not have at home. Reclassification makes this an automatic process rather than a manual process.” Assistant Dean for Accessibility Resources Allen Harrison, who oversaw International Student Services for the past 15 years, worked with numerous students who needed guidance to navigate the process. “Having this in place will make it much easier for international students to move forward,” Harrison said. “They’ll have more flexibility when it comes to what they do after Hamilton and it’s one less thing for them to worry about. I think that’s the main result.” The US Department of Education (DOE) groups degrees within a Classification of Curriculum (CIP) code. The CIP code corresponding to the economics major has a STEM designation for Econometrics and Quantitative Economics, “a program that focuses on the systematic study of mathematical and statistical analysis of economic phenomena and problems.” This includes instruction in economic statistics, optimization theory, cost/benefit analysis, pricing theory, economic modeling, and economic forecasting and evaluation. In recent years, Hamilton’s Department of Economics has undergone a curricular reform that increased the amount of econometrics in the courses required for the majors. It was designed to broaden students’ perceptions of the issues economists study and what economics prepares students to do after college, and to teach students the introductory statistics they need to use sophisticated data science as they progress to major main. “These curricular efforts, along with the new classification, will help ensure that our department educates a more diverse group of graduates and adds new and important voices and perspectives to the world of economics,” said Owen. “Our department prioritizes creating a diverse and inclusive academic experience for Hamilton students, and the STEM classification is a small part of that work.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hamilton.edu/news/story/economics-stem-major-international-students The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos