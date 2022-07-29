Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of alleged prison attacks





CNN could not immediately verify the allegations. Short video clips broadcast on Russian networks and by social media channels in Donetsk show extensive destruction in a building and several bodies, but the location could not be independently verified.

In a statement, the Russian defense ministry said that “the Kiev regime has deliberately carried out a bloody provocation”.

“The detention center in the area of ​​Yelenovka (Olenivka) settlement, which contains Ukrainian military prisoners, including militants of the Azov formation, was hit by a missile attack from the American HIMARS multiple missile system.

The ministry claimed that “40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 75 wounded. In addition, eight workers of the isolation ward received injuries of varying severity.” The Russian defense ministry was repeating claims made earlier by authorities in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, an area controlled by separatists in eastern Ukraine. “It was a direct hit on the prisoner barracks. The result so far: 40 dead, 130 injured. They are still clearing the rubble. The numbers may rise,” said DPR Deputy Information Minister Daniil Beznosov. Telegram channel. The Russian defense ministry claimed that “this blatant provocation was carried out to intimidate Ukrainian servicemen and prevent them from being taken prisoner”. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine accused Russian forces of carrying out “a targeted artillery shelling of a correctional facility in Olenivka settlement, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners were also held.” “The Russian occupiers pursued their criminal goals — to accuse Ukraine of committing ‘war crimes,’ and to cover up torture of prisoners and executions,” the General Staff said. The alleged shelling of civilian infrastructure and the population by the Armed Forces of Ukraine are complete lies and provocations, the responsibility of which is borne by Russia. The statement of the General Staff added: “According to the commander of the Missile and Artillery Forces of the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not launch rocket and artillery attacks in the Olenivka settlement area.” “Missile and artillery troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thanks to high-precision weapons received from partner countries, carry out extremely accurate strikes only on Russian military facilities.” The General Staff said the armed forces “have never carried out and are not carrying out shelling of civilian infrastructure, especially places where comrades-in-arms are likely to be held as prisoners”. “Russia has committed another horrific war crime by bombing a correctional facility in occupied Olenivka where it held Ukrainian prisoners. I call on all partners to strongly condemn this brutal violation of international humanitarian law and recognize Russia as a state terrorist,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/29/europe/donetsk-prison-strike-ukraine-russia-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos