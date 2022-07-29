International
Nepal’s tiger numbers recover, but attacks on humans cause alarm | Endangered species
Nepal’s tiger population has tripled in 12 years, the country’s prime minister has announced. But concerns about the human cost of the big cats’ recovery are growing after a rise in fatal attacks.
From a low of 121 in 2010, Nepal’s Bengal tiger population has risen to 355, according to the latest survey, unveiled by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to mark International Tiger Day on Friday.
Conservationists have paid tribute to Nepal’s success in helping the big cat recover through a crackdown on poaching, an expansion of national parks and the creation of wildlife corridors with neighboring India.
Nepal is the first of 13 tiger range countries to update its figures ahead of a summit to be held in Vladivostok, eastern Russia, in September to assess global conservation efforts to protect the big cat.
In 2010, governments committed to doubling the world’s wild tiger population by the next Chinese year of the tiger, which is this year. Numbers reached an all-time low of 3,200 in 2010, being around 100,000 in century ago.
But in Nepal, dozens of recent tiger attacks on people have led some to say that communities living near protected areas are paying a high price for the animals’ recovery.
Over the past three years there have been 104 tiger attacks inside protected areas and 62 people have been killed, according to Kathmandu Post Office. Victims were often attacked while gathering firewood, herding cattle or foraging in the forest.
Shiv Raj Bhatta, conservation program director at WWF Nepal, said the increase in tiger numbers was good news, but warned that the country was entering a new phase of big cat recovery in which people needed to learn to live alongside tigers.
People are now seeing and encountering tigers everywhere, so cases of tiger-human conflict are increasing. This shows that the tiger population is almost at a maximum level in Nepal. We are a small country. This increase is a new challenge for the government. Now we have to show tigers and humans can coexist, he said.
The figure of 355 tigers announced on Friday is close to Nepal’s estimate capacity up to 400 across the Chitwan-Parsa complex, a landscape in the foothills of the Himalayas in India and Nepal that is rich in wildlife, including elephants and rhinos. Due to the climate crisis, the Nepalese tiger population is expanding further north to higher altitudes.
Mayukh Chatterjee, a member of the IUCN conflict and coexistence specialist group, said the problems associated with the growing tiger population were not limited to Nepal, and tiger range governments needed to carefully manage the situation.
We are seeing the ill effects of increasing numbers of tigers in India and increasing conflict with humans. I think it will spell doom for tigers if governments don’t roll up their sleeves and start working with the communities that live nearby. In the last three to five years we have seen a very high increase in electrocution by tigers, trapping of tigers as well as lynching by people. Ten years ago you wouldn’t have seen that, he said.
Chatterjee is studying the reasons for tiger attacks on people in national parks in India that are related to those in Nepal. He has found that cases of predation are rare, with most incidents caused by accidental encounters.
Humans end up bumping into tigers much more often, so it results in accidental encounters where the tigers get spooked when resting and they respond by attacking. Our data shows that about 80% of attacks are accidental encounters where tigers have become agitated or younger animals have mistaken humans for prey. The incidence of cannibalism is about 1%, he said.
Find more Age of Extinction coverage here and follow our biodiversity reporters Phoebe Weston AND Patrick Greenfield on Twitter for all the latest news and features.
