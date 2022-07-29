Social care staff shortages putting patient safety at risk, NHS bosses say

Photo: William/Adobe Stock

A social care staffing ‘crisis’ is putting patient safety at risk and undermining NHS efforts to clear backlogs and ease record A&E pressures.

This was the verdict from health leaders in response to a survey by umbrella body NHS Confederation,which said the government should make strengthening social care a “top priority”, including an “immediate” pay rise for care workers.

The call is the latest in a long line of reports to highlight the scale of the workforce and the lack of capacity in social care for adults and follows recent reports from the Association of Directors of Social Services for Adults and the Care Skills they provide similar messages.

Severe NHS pressures

The survey follows NHS England figures earlier this month showing that A&E attendances reached record levels for June last month and more than half of patients fit to be discharged remained in hospital – an average of 11,590 people a day.

Although figures are not currently collated on how many late hospital discharges are attributed to a lack of social care, 85% of the 243 managers who responded to the NHS Confederation survey said this was the main cause.

“These delays all lead to longer hospital stays, which can damage people’s confidence in living independently as well as their health particularly for older people where prolonged stays can also be associated with loss of tone of muscles, decline and rapid deterioration,” the confederation said. .

A large majority of respondents (88%) said a lack of social care capacity had a significant or very significant impact on A&E pressures, while 83% said it was significantly driving up ambulance waiting times.

Almost three-quarters (71%) said it was significantly affecting their ability to deal with remaining problems in elective and diagnostic care, while 63% said it was significantly increasing demand for mental health services.

Overall, almost all respondents (98%) agreed that the shortage of social care staff was putting the care and safety of NHS patients at risk.

Higher pay is the top priority

NHS chiefs’ top solution to tackling social care staff shortages was higher pay, which 64% said would be very effective and 32% fairly effective. There was also strong support for increased investment in social care services and improved career progression for care staff, which 93% of respondents said would be very or quite effective.

The confederation urged the government to implement all three solutions and make strengthening social care a “top priority”.

of The Local Government Association (LGA) strongly supported the report’s findings.

“The report is right to point out that high levels of vacancies across the workforce inevitably impact on the ability of social care to help ease the demand facing the NHS if it is to support people out of hospital or preventing them from being admitted in the first place,” said David Fothergill. chairman of the LGA community welfare board.

Social care ‘needs bailout’

We have been calling for higher pay for social care staff for many years, to ensure workers are properly compensated for the critical work they do and to retain and encourage more talent in the workforce. Social care certainly needs a bailout to provide a pay rise for staff, a long-term workforce plan, increased overall investment in adult social care.

In response to the report, the Department of Health and Social Care pointed to a 6.6% rise in the National Living Wage (NLW) – the pay level for workers aged 23 and over – to £9.50 an hour – making it an annual increase of 1000 for someone working full-time at NLW. Many care workers earn NLW or slightly above.

The government aims for the NLW to reach two-thirds of average earnings by 2024, which the advisory Low Pay Commission has said will reach a wage of £10.95 an hour.

A DHSC spokesman also highlighted the £500m investment it is making in the training, career development and wellbeing of the social care workforce from 2022-2025.

The spokesman added: We value all that our incredible care workforce does and to make sure they are supported we are providing at least £500 million to invest and develop the workforce… The majority of care workers are employed by providers of the private sector who set their own wages and terms and conditions, independent of central government.