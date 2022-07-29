International
Social care staff shortages putting patient safety at risk, NHS bosses say
Photo: William/Adobe Stock
A social care staffing ‘crisis’ is putting patient safety at risk and undermining NHS efforts to clear backlogs and ease record A&E pressures.
This was the verdict from health leaders in response to a survey by umbrella body NHS Confederation,which said the government should make strengthening social care a “top priority”, including an “immediate” pay rise for care workers.
The call is the latest in a long line of reports to highlight the scale of the workforce and the lack of capacity in social care for adults and follows recent reports from the Association of Directors of Social Services for Adults and the Care Skills they provide similar messages.
Severe NHS pressures
The survey follows NHS England figures earlier this month showing that A&E attendances reached record levels for June last month and more than half of patients fit to be discharged remained in hospital – an average of 11,590 people a day.
Although figures are not currently collated on how many late hospital discharges are attributed to a lack of social care, 85% of the 243 managers who responded to the NHS Confederation survey said this was the main cause.
“These delays all lead to longer hospital stays, which can damage people’s confidence in living independently as well as their health particularly for older people where prolonged stays can also be associated with loss of tone of muscles, decline and rapid deterioration,” the confederation said. .
A large majority of respondents (88%) said a lack of social care capacity had a significant or very significant impact on A&E pressures, while 83% said it was significantly driving up ambulance waiting times.
Almost three-quarters (71%) said it was significantly affecting their ability to deal with remaining problems in elective and diagnostic care, while 63% said it was significantly increasing demand for mental health services.
Overall, almost all respondents (98%) agreed that the shortage of social care staff was putting the care and safety of NHS patients at risk.
Higher pay is the top priority
NHS chiefs’ top solution to tackling social care staff shortages was higher pay, which 64% said would be very effective and 32% fairly effective. There was also strong support for increased investment in social care services and improved career progression for care staff, which 93% of respondents said would be very or quite effective.
The confederation urged the government to implement all three solutions and make strengthening social care a “top priority”.
of The Local Government Association (LGA) strongly supported the report’s findings.
“The report is right to point out that high levels of vacancies across the workforce inevitably impact on the ability of social care to help ease the demand facing the NHS if it is to support people out of hospital or preventing them from being admitted in the first place,” said David Fothergill. chairman of the LGA community welfare board.
Social care ‘needs bailout’
We have been calling for higher pay for social care staff for many years, to ensure workers are properly compensated for the critical work they do and to retain and encourage more talent in the workforce. Social care certainly needs a bailout to provide a pay rise for staff, a long-term workforce plan, increased overall investment in adult social care.
In response to the report, the Department of Health and Social Care pointed to a 6.6% rise in the National Living Wage (NLW) – the pay level for workers aged 23 and over – to £9.50 an hour – making it an annual increase of 1000 for someone working full-time at NLW. Many care workers earn NLW or slightly above.
The government aims for the NLW to reach two-thirds of average earnings by 2024, which the advisory Low Pay Commission has said will reach a wage of £10.95 an hour.
A DHSC spokesman also highlighted the £500m investment it is making in the training, career development and wellbeing of the social care workforce from 2022-2025.
The spokesman added: We value all that our incredible care workforce does and to make sure they are supported we are providing at least £500 million to invest and develop the workforce… The majority of care workers are employed by providers of the private sector who set their own wages and terms and conditions, independent of central government.
Sources
2/ https://www.communitycare.co.uk/2022/07/28/social-care-staff-shortages-putting-patient-safety-at-risk-say-nhs-bosses/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Manitoba RCMP The name of a longtime officer at the top of Mt July 29, 2022
- Boris Johnson’s former assistant says she felt like his nanny July 29, 2022
- Social care staff shortages putting patient safety at risk, NHS bosses say July 29, 2022
- Indian men’s table tennis team defeated Barbados 3-0 in first round July 29, 2022
- Nepal’s tiger numbers recover, but attacks on humans cause alarm | Endangered species July 29, 2022