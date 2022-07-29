International
A Roman coin depicting the zodiac symbol is discovered off the coast of Israel | Smart news
A nearly 2,000-year-old Roman coin inscribed with a zodiac symbol was fished out of the waters around Haifa in northern Israel, reportsFrench Media Agency (AFP).
Archaeologists with Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) made the discovery while conducting an underwater archaeological survey. The bronze coin was minted in Alexandria, Egypt, during the reign of the Roman emperorAntoninus Piusand was found in an exceptional state of preservation, according to a declaration from the Israeli prime minister’s office, according to Google Translate.
One side of the coin contains an image ofLuna, Roman goddess of the moon and an image of the zodiac sign for Cancer; the other side features Antoninus Pius. The coin also bears the inscription Year Eight, indicating that it was minted during the eighth year of Pius’ reign, which spanned from 138 to 161 AD
This ancient relic belonged to a series of 13 coins, portraying the 12 signs of the zodiac and the complete zodiac wheel. declaration from the IAA. it’s First such coin that has been discovered on the shores of Israel.
Astrology, whichoriginated in Mesopotamia around the third millennium BC, it was deeply rooted in Roman culture. Although it is sometimes viewed with suspicion and hostility by emperors who understood its astrological predictionscan be used to subvert their authorityastrology was a widespread practice in all classes of Roman society.
Astrology was only one of a larger number of divination practices in the empire, writes Matthew Bunson inEncyclopedia of the Roman Empire. But to capture public interest and imagination, all faded along with astrology.
Pius led the empire through one of its most peaceful periods. Prior to this period, hostilities abounded in what is now Israel, especially in the years after 70 CE, when Roman forces destroyed the Second Temple in Jerusalem. In 130 CE, the emperor Hadrian has started plans for it to build a Roman metropolis in Jerusalem. He also outlawed circumcision, a core practice in Judaism. Soon after, the Jews began a rebellion against the Roman rulers known asRevolt of Bar Kochba. Roman forces finally put down the rebellion after three years of fighting and big losses on both sides.
Conversely, Pius, who succeeded Hadrian, was not a soldier, writes theWashington Posts Rachel Pannett. He helped cool relations with the empire’s Jews by allowing themresume the practice of circumcision.
The bronze coin depicting Pius was found next to a small hoard of other coins, indicating that it fell into the sea during a shipwreck, Jacob Sharvit, head of the IAA’s maritime archeology unit, told AFP.
Along the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in the State of Israel, and in its maritime space, there are many sites and archaeological finds that point to the connections that existed here in ancient times between the ports of the Mediterranean Sea and the countries along it, Sharvit said in the statement. of the prime minister.
These ancient sites must be protected in light of the various development interests along the Israeli coast, says Eli Eskosido, IAA director general, in the IAA statement.
Rather than simply defining the country’s border, he adds, the sea is now recognized as an integral part of our cultural heritage.
Recommended videos
Sources
2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/roman-coin-depicting-zodiac-symbol-discovered-off-israels-coast-180980495/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- A Roman coin depicting the zodiac symbol is discovered off the coast of Israel | Smart news July 29, 2022
- Under the fire, U.S. officials say monkeypox can still be stopped July 29, 2022
- GTA 6 cuts four leads into two and three cities into one July 29, 2022
- Tannin as a therapeutic agent for SARS-CoV-2 July 29, 2022
- Austin Public Health Discovers West Nile Virus in Local Mosquitoes July 29, 2022