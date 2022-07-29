ICU admissions from COVID-19 rose 16 percent in BC, but hospitalizations fell slightly





British Columbia is reporting a small increase in critical care admissions due to COVID-19, with a slight decrease in overall hospitalizations, according to the latest pandemic data provided by health authorities on Thursday. As of Thursday, 401 people are in hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus, including 35 people in critical care, according to the BC COVID-19 dashboard. That’s a 1.2 percent drop in overall hospitalizations from last Thursday when the province reported 406 people in hospital. The number of patients in the ICU is up 16.6 percent from 30 a week ago. A total of 29 people died within a month of testing positive between July 17 and 23. by province. Most of the pandemic data released on Thursday covers the week ending July 23. The government says its weekly numbers are preliminary. They are often changed retroactively because of what the province says are delays in counting and the new way it measures weekly cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers released Thursday are part of an approach by BC health officials that began several months ago, both in moving to weekly reporting and in how some metrics are calculated. For example, deaths are now recorded if a person has died within 30 days of a positive test for COVID-19, regardless of whether or not the virus has been confirmed as an underlying cause of death. A total of 921 new cases were reported as of July 23, for a total of 378,291 cases, based only on reported laboratory tests. However, because testing is now quite limited, the province says the number of cases underestimates the actual number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. Positivity rates, wastewater data appear to plateau Test positivity rates across the province took a slight dip compared to last week. The province’s panel shows an average of 11.1 percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive on July 23, compared with 12.8 percent the previous week. The provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that anything above a five percent positive test rate is an indication of a more worrisome level of transmission in the community. Provincial data dated July 16 shows that the BA.5 Omicron subvariant was responsible for most cases. The immune-evasive variant is the main cause of the ongoing third wave of Omicron, according to the province. People in masks celebrate Canada Day near Canada Place in Vancouver. The province is reporting a slight decrease in hospitalizations with COVID-19 and a slight increase in ICU cases. (Ben Nelms/CBC) A total of 222 people were admitted to hospital with the illness between July 17 and 23, according to the BC Center for Disease Control (BCCDC). Testing of wastewater at five different treatment plants, representing 50 per cent of BC’s population, shows viral loads are down compared to last week. “With consistent trends in most regions, we have greater confidence that these results are consistent with a decrease in the incidence of COVID-19 in Metro Vancouver,” the BCCDC report said. BC is now approaching 4,000 deaths from COVID-19, with 3,908 deaths recorded since July 23.

