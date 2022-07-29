Mediterranean ecosystem suffers from sea fires as temperatures peak | oceans

International
Parts of the Mediterranean are more than 6 degrees Celsius warmer than normal for the time of year, scientists have said, prompting fears that fragile marine ecosystems are suffering the equivalent of a wildfire and being permanently altered by global warming.
Water temperatures have been well above average since May and reached a peak of 30.7C off the east coast of Corsica last weekend, meaning that the summer of 2022 is likely to set new records for both the intensity and duration of the marine heat wave.
Some areas of southern France experienced record temperatures this month, which combined with low winds have produced a layer of surface water that is significantly hotter and much deeper than usual, marine ecologists say.
Water temperatures of 28 or 29 degrees Celsius may feel pleasant to bathers, but are worrying for Mediterranean ecosystems. Fredric Denhez told BFMTV. The Mediterranean is beginning to resemble the Red Sea and its species have not adapted to this.
Rubn del Campo of the Spanish national meteorological service said Le Monde that with cooler deep waters no longer coming to the surface, native Mediterranean populations of corals, shellfish and fish are suffering tremendously.
Scientists consider the Mediterranean a biodiversity hotspot, accounting for less than 1% of the world’s ocean surface but home to about 10% of all marine species. The sea hosts up to 20,000 species of marine fauna and flora, 25% of which are endemic.
The most adaptable organisms will resist even though they may become weaker by adjusting their physiology or migrating, said Emilie Villar, a marine ecologist based in Marseille. But the weakest are likely to lose, she told La Provence newspaper.
In total, 700 Mediterranean species are threatened with extinction, Villar said. If the shock lasts too long, or if species become fixated and cannot migrate, others will fill the void or, if conditions become too harsh, the Mediterranean risks extinction.
A recent study found that marine heat waves had already destroyed up to 90% of coral populations in parts of the Mediterranean, with red corals and gorgonians or sea fans particularly hard hit. Even sea urchins and sponges are badly affected.
David Diaz of the Spanish Oceanographic Institute told Le Monde that such ocean heat waves were equivalent to underwater fires, with fauna and flora dying as if they had been burned.
Posidonia or Neptune grass, which is endemic to the Mediterranean and plays a key role in ecosystems by storing CO2, has also been severely affected, scientists say. The scale of the destruction is not surprising, said oceanographer Jean-Pierre Gattuso.
We are seeing a gradual overall warming, which leads to a continuous migration of marine species, and sudden periods of intense warming, which is causing significant mortality, Gattuso told BFMTV.
or WWF report last year found that water temperatures in the Mediterranean were rising 20% faster than the global average, making it the fastest warming sea in the world.
Nearly 1,000 exotic species, including 126 species of fish, some of them highly invasive and destructive of the Mediterranean’s marine habitat, had already migrated to sea, the report said, some from the Red Sea via the Suez Canal.
The previous temperature record for the Mediterranean was set in August 2018, when Marseille water was measured 6.6C higher than the seasonal average, while the longest marine heat wave observed so far was in 2003, lasting from 3 August to September 2.
