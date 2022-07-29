Resilience Center comes to Millbrook First Nation





A new and unprecedented resilience center is coming to Millbrook First Nation in Nova Scotia. The provincial and federal governments are investing more than $8 million to build the new Mikmaw Center for Healing and Resilience. The centre, which is considered the first of its kind in Canada, will be run by the Native Women’s Association of Nova Scotia. The province says services are expected to focus on healing and resilience for women, Indigenous girls, LGBTQ2SIA+ people and their families. For Karla MacFarlane, minister responsible for the Office of the Status of Women and the Office of Lnu Affairs, the development of the center marks a new chapter of healing, strength and resilience, led by Indigenous women. “The Province of Nova Scotia is proud to invest in this transformative project, which will provide trauma-informed and culturally appropriate healing and wellness programs that will help people live happier and healthier lives,” MacFarlane said in a press release. The Government of Nova Scotia will contribute $1.4 million to the project, while the Government of Canada will spend over $6.5 million through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program. An additional $232,000 was submitted by Indigenous Services Canada. The historic project is one that SydneyVictoria MP Jaime Battiste, who made history by becoming Canada’s first ever Mikmaw MP, is delighted to see come to fruition. Through culturally appropriate programming, users will be able to heal, build resilience and reconnect with the customs and traditions that have defined our people for millennia, Battiste said in a press release. The historic element of the announcement was not lost on Bernadette Marshall, president of the Nova Scotia Native Women’s Association (NSNWA). We want to eventually see a Sustainability Center in every Indigenous community in our province. This Resilience Center has been a dream of mine for years and now the dream is coming true — it’s very exciting, she said. Chief Robert Gloade of the Millbrook First Nation calls the creation of a resiliency center exciting and one he didn’t hesitate to support. Millbrook and NSNWA, along with the federal and provincial governments, are on an ongoing journey, making strides and joining forces to bring Mi’kmaw and Indigenous people back to our community. I am privileged to be a part of this historic moment, Gloade said. The Nova Scotia government says it has spent more than $250,000 over the past three years to support several phases of planning and development work for the resilience

