Kevin Klein set to join Winnipeg’s mayoral race, says voters don’t have enough choices





City Councilor Kevin Klein plans to enter Winnipeg’s crowded mayoral race halfway through the six-month campaign period. The first-term councilman for Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood said he will register his mayoral campaign Friday and become the 13th candidate in the race to succeed outgoing Mayor Brian Bowman. The campaign period began on May 1 and ends on October 26, when Winnipeggers elect their next mayor. “What I’ve heard from a lot of Winnipeggers is that they’re not fully engaged in the election,” Klein said Thursday in an interview. “They want one more choice.” The existing field of candidates includes former Winnipeg mayor Glen Murray, St. James Coun. Scott Gillingham, former Winnipeg Central Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette and former mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk. Also running for mayor are Idris Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio, Shaun Loney, Jessica Peebles, Rick Shone, Desmond Thomas and Don Woodstock. Klein said he would bring something different to the race by focusing on crime and safety. During his time on council, he served as chairman of the Winnipeg Police Board. “For four years I think I’ve shown the citizens of Winnipeg that I’m for accountability,” he said. “I’ve been pushing for safe transit. I’ve been pushing for safe neighborhoods, trying to figure out where every tax dollar goes.” Klein said he was heartened by a Probe Research poll released Thursday that found 36 per cent of Winnipeg adults would consider voting for him. This poll found that 67 percent of voters would consider voting for Murray, 51 percent would consider voting for Gillingham, and 50 percent would consider voting for Ouellette. The poll says Klein may have missed his window The probe’s director of research, Mary Agnes Welch, said Klein’s late entry into the race could be a disadvantage. “He’s on the rolls of about a third of the voters of Winnipeg, which is not a lot. I think maybe Kevin Klein missed an opportunity to get into this mayoral race early,” Welch said. Pollster Mary Agnes Welch said Klein may have waited too long to join the race. (Tyson Koschik/CBC) The poll also suggested Klein could change the political complexion of a mayoral race where Murray, a left-leaning centrist, appears to be the frontrunner. The Probe poll found that 44 per cent of voters based in Winnipeg favor Murray for the mayor’s office, compared to 16 per cent for Gillingham, 13 per cent for Ouellette and 8 per cent for Motkaluk. Klein was not included as an option because he had not registered to run. Klein said he does not see himself as a conservative candidate and does not believe his entry into the race would help Murray’s campaign by weakening Gillingham, a moderate conservative, or Motkaluk, who has leaned further to the right. “I think when people do their research, they’ll see that a lot of the motions that I’ve put forward can’t be painted in any party color,” he said. “I don’t listen and I don’t want to listen to party lines or join the ranks of the party.” Klein said he is planning to hold a campaign launch on Aug. 3 in Assiniboine Park.

