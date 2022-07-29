This week in FP’s international news quiz: Tunisia’s referendum, diplomacy in Uzbekistan and a controversial trip to Taiwan.


Supporters of a new Tunisian Constitution rejoice as early estimates point to an almost certain victory in Tunis, Tunisia, on July 26. SOFIENE HAMDAOUI/AFP via Getty Images

July 29, 2022, 5:03 p.m

What happened in the world this week? See what you can remember with our weekly news quiz.

1. In a referendum boycotted by opposition groups, Tunisians approved a new constitution earlier this week that dramatically expands the power of the country’s president.

What is the name of the Tunisian presidents?




2. On Tuesday, who became the first foreign leader to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping since February, when Xi welcomed dignitaries attending the Beijing Winter Olympics?




Xi has avoided diplomatic travel since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Which country did Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visit this week, marking his first trip to a European Union member state since the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi nearly four years ago?




4. What is the capital of Uzbekistan, which hosted a series of major meetings between regional leaders this week?




One set of meetings was a conference with the Taliban, where Afghanistan’s neighbors expressed concern about rising terrorism, writes FP Lynne ODonnell.

5. Tensions have flared between Beijing and Washington over which US politicians plan to visit Taiwan in August?




6. Alejandro Giammatteii who became the first Latin American president to visit his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Kiev, Ukraine this week, the president of which country?




7. Which is the westernmost country in continental Africa that holds parliamentary elections on Sunday?




Senegal’s democratic slide threatens democracy across the continent, writes Danielle Resnick.

8. What proportion of low-income countries are currently at high risk of debt distress, according to the International Monetary Fund?




9. What is the name of the Russian state energy company that reduced gas deliveries to Europe this week?




Moscow said the reduction was due to technical difficulties, but the EU argued the move was politically motivated.

10. Which world leader did Ukrainian digital searchers recently seek as their new prime minister?




The petition, which won thousands of signatures, praised the British leader, who recently announced his resignation over a series of scandals for his clear position against the military occupation of Ukraine, [and] wisdom in the political, financial and legal spheres.

You scored

