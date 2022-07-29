



Supporters of a new Tunisian Constitution Supporters of a new Tunisian Constitution rejoice as early estimates point to an almost certain victory in Tunis, Tunisia, on July 26. SOFIENE HAMDAOUI/AFP via Getty Images July 29, 2022, 5:03 p.m What happened in the world this week? See what you can remember with our weekly news quiz. 1. In a referendum boycotted by opposition groups, Tunisians approved a new constitution earlier this week that dramatically expands the power of the country's president. What is the name of the Tunisian presidents? Hichem Mecici

Rached Ghannouchi

Abir Moussi

Kais Sayed 2. On Tuesday, who became the first foreign leader to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping since February, when Xi welcomed dignitaries attending the Beijing Winter Olympics? Indonesian President Joko Widodo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Xi has avoided diplomatic travel since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. 3. Which country did Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visit this week, marking his first trip to a European Union member state since the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi nearly four years ago? finland

Bulgaria

Ireland

Greece 4. What is the capital of Uzbekistan, which hosted a series of major meetings between regional leaders this week? Monday

Tashkent

Nur-Sultan

Samarkand One set of meetings was a conference with the Taliban, where Afghanistan’s neighbors expressed concern about rising terrorism, writes FP Lynne ODonnell. 5. Tensions have flared between Beijing and Washington over which US politicians plan to visit Taiwan in August? President Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin 6. Alejandro Giammatteii who became the first Latin American president to visit his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Kiev, Ukraine this week, the president of which country? Guatemala

Argentina

Redeemer

Cuba 7. Which is the westernmost country in continental Africa that holds parliamentary elections on Sunday? Morocco

Ivory Coast

SENEGAL

mountain Senegal’s democratic slide threatens democracy across the continent, writes Danielle Resnick. 8. What proportion of low-income countries are currently at high risk of debt distress, according to the International Monetary Fund? 85 percent

60 percent

39 percent

10 percent 9. What is the name of the Russian state energy company that reduced gas deliveries to Europe this week? Aeroflot

Gazprom

Uralvagonzavod

Kamaz Moscow said the reduction was due to technical difficulties, but the EU argued the move was politically motivated. 10. Which world leader did Ukrainian digital searchers recently seek as their new prime minister? Former US President Barack Obama

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The former president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili The petition, which won thousands of signatures, praised the British leader, who recently announced his resignation over a series of scandals for his clear position against the military occupation of Ukraine, [and] wisdom in the political, financial and legal spheres. You scored It's a big world out there! Keep up with global events by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign policythe main daily newsletter. You scored Perfection! You are a professional who needs the in-depth knowledge provided in The Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/07/29/foreign-policy-news-quiz-tunisia-referendum-taiwan-trip-controversy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

