Michael Baker International promotes Kirsten Compitello, AICP, director of broadband digital equity





The new role will increase digital equality in the broadband industry PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ —Michael Baker Internationala global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today the promotion of Kirsten Compitello, AICP, to the National Director of Digital Broadband Digital Capital. In her new role, Mrs. Compitello will leverage more than 15 years of experience in the urban planning industry, as well as build community-driven systems through public engagement, visual storytelling and smart policy, to improve digital equity and inclusion in the broadband industry. . . “Kirsten has been with Michael Baker for over four years, working to advance healthy, safe, equitable and people-oriented urban design,” said. Jeremy Jurick, GISP, Vice President and National Director of Broadband Services at Michael Baker International. “Michael Baker Broadband Services is designed to facilitate digital inclusion and enable access to underserved communities. As Director of Digital Capital, Kirsten will further this mission by drawing on her experience in urban planning, creativity and passion for providing equitable solutions to communities. Her work will be critical to closing the digital divide in the communities we serve.” As the National Director of Broadband Digital Capital, Ms. Compitello will act as a vital link to ensure that Michael Baker’s Broadband Technology Solutions align with the equity goals of local, state and regional customers and their constituents. Ms. Compitello and her team will act as client advocates and trusted advisors to assess residents’ needs, tailor outcomes to best suit affected communities, and build local governance and capacity to support short-term improvement and the long-term sustainability of their broadband programs. . Before being promoted as the National Director of Broadband Digital Capital, Ms. Compitello served as a senior urban designer and planning associate at Michael Baker. As lead broadband planner for the Connectivity Roadmap for Southwestern Pennsylvania, she helped innovate Michael Baker’s unique approach to digital connectivity solutions through a multidisciplinary collaboration of infrastructure planning, intelligent data tracking and management, engineering applications, and community advocacy. She also served as an urban design associate and senior urban designer for urban design associates. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from University of Notre Dame and a Master of Arts degree in Socio-Cultural Anthropology from Columbia University. Michael Baker’s nationwide broadband planning and implementation work is completed under the firm’s Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) Vertical, which combines the firm’s technology offerings, including national broadband development, unmanned aerial systems, geographic information systems, Next Generation 9-1-1, and Light Detection and Ranging. The CTS team consists of approximately 200 technology experts who focus on technology differentiation and innovation to support Michael Baker’s growth initiatives, identifying and incubating technologies and maximizing opportunities with technology-based consulting and solutions. About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services with Practices spanning all aspects of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environment, construction and program management and construction project delivery. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to commercial customers, all branches of the military, and federal, state and municipal governments, providing comprehensive services and solutions. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations, such as intelligent transportation and engineered models, Michael Baker is an industry leader providing expertise and quality. The firm’s more than 3,000 employees in nearly 100 locations are dedicated to making a difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement as they Reimagine Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm. full over the next five years. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/. Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609 SOURCE Michael Baker International

