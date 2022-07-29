Delta strengthens direct offers to key international hubs in Cape Town, Tel Aviv and Tahiti

Delta customers ready to travel the globe will soon have more destinations to add to their bucket lists with the launch of two never-before-operated nonstop routes from Atlanta to Cape Town* and Los Angeles to Tahiti *, both starting December 17. The airline will also add nonstop service from Atlanta to Tel Aviv* starting next May.

Providing our customers with new and additional access to these international cultural powerhouses is central to our unwavering commitment to connecting the world, said Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning. As we continue to invest in our leading airline position in Atlanta and Los Angeles, we know our customers will enjoy unparalleled connectivity to Deltas global network, along with our award-winning hospitality, regardless of whether they travel for business or pleasure.

With the addition of service to Cape Town from Atlanta, the world’s largest airline hub, Delta will expand on its leading position in serving Africa, offering 10 times weekly service to South Africa specifically, via Cape Town and Johannesburg. The launch of the additional service to Tel Aviv brings Delta’s total weekly flights to Tel Aviv to 13, from the three US hubs of Atlanta, Boston and New York-JFK. And in Los Angeles, Delta reopened the first phase of the Delta Sky Way at LAX earlier this year, complete with a Delta Sky flagship club; the $2.3 billion joint investment in partnership with Los Angeles World Airports is scheduled to be completed next year.

The airline offers a choice of four experiences Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin. Those traveling on Delta One will enjoy refreshed amenities and services, including craftSomeone somewherecomfort kits, soft and comfortablebedding made from recycled materials,Pre-departure beverage service, chef-curated three-course meals and decadent homemade ice cream desserts.

Delta Premium Select, the airline’s premium economy cabin, includes more room to relax and stretch out with a wider seat with deeper recline and an adjustable leg and footrest. These customers will also receive upgraded amenity kits, noise canceling headphones, blankets and memory foam pillows to help them arrive rested and refreshed.

In the coming months, Delta will continue to evolve the Delta Premium Select experience, with onboard upgrades designed with customer well-being in mind and personalized experiences that go beyond the seat. Customers can look forward to an elevated dining experience, premium service touchpoints and new signature amenity kits featuring carefully curated travel essentials. Whether customers want to relax, sleep, work or catch up on the latest in-flight entertainment in the Delta Studio, they can plan to arrive at their final destination refreshed and revitalized.

All customers will have access to in-flight Wi-Fi and Delta’s best-in-class seatback entertainment, while powering their devices with in-seat power and USB ports. Customers will also enjoy fresh, premium food and beverage options from small businesses, suppliers from around the world, and women-led and LGBTQ+ brands.

Delta Vacations, a Delta Air Lines company, will help travelers go beyond flying with elevated, all-in-one vacation experiences for Cape Town, Tahiti AND Tel Aviv.

Delta reported steady progress in returning international travel during its June 2022 quarter financial results. International passenger revenue showed significant improvements during the quarter as travel restrictions and testing requirements continued to ease; the airline has steadily resumed service to many international markets, including recent relaunches in Copenhagen, Seoul, Prague and Tokyo.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said: Delta has a long history of connecting Georgia to the world, and these two new direct flight destinations will provide our state with opportunities for continued growth with important economic partners. The State of Georgia proudly supported Delta’s priority to provide service to both Tel Aviv and Cape Town, and we look forward to providing expanded travel options for Georgians, strengthening international connections and creating new relationships in these regions.

US Senator Raphael Warnock said:I was honored to support my state airline’s efforts with the Department of Transportation to get nonstop flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Cape Town International Airport in South Africa. This announcement further strengthens Hartsfield-Jacksons position as a premier gateway to the world, improves our nations access to Africa and will be an economic boon to the greater Atlanta region, generating up to $150 million annually.

Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer of Los Angeles World Airports, said: International service is recovering at LAX, and we’re excited about adding new routes to destinations around the globe, offering our customers more vacation and travel options. We are excited that Delta is adding a new route to Tahiti, building their service and leveraging our shared investment in our airport facilities, including the incredible new Terminal 3 hub we opened together at LAX.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said: Home to the world’s busiest airport, Atlanta is pleased to welcome millions of travelers each year, said Mayor Dickens. Whether you come to explore our city’s vibrant culture, wide array of attractions, or stop by on a cruise, there’s something for everyone. Delta Air Lines is on the cutting edge of commercial aviation with their recent announcement of innovative services to Tel Aviv and Cape Town from Atlanta. We look forward to extending our hospitality to passengers traveling to these destinations and are proud to call Delta Atlanta’s Hometown Airline.

Anat Sultan-Dadon, Consul General of Israel in the US Southeast said: “We welcome Delta’s important decision to restore long-overdue direct flights between Atlanta and Tel Aviv. These direct flights will serve to further strengthen the close relationship between Israel, the State of Georgia and the U.S. of the Southeast and we are convinced that they will have a significant and positive impact on our relations in so many areas, including political, economic, academic and cultural exchanges.

Yael Golan, consul and director of the US Southern Region, said Israel’s Ministry of Tourism: It’s truly amazing that Delta is reinstating its Atlanta-Tel Aviv route that was originally launched more than 16 years ago. With almost 250,000 visitors coming to Israel this June alone, they were already back in numbers for 2019. With this flight providing an easier travel experience for many Americans, they hoped to increase travel from the southern United States to new records. . We appreciate Delta’s growing commitment to Israel as a destination and look forward to strengthening this partnership.

SCHEDULE DETAILS

ATLANTA CAPE TOWN (CPT)

It will work on Monday, Thursday and Saturday at Airbus A350-900

Starts on December 17, 2022

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Cape Town International Airport

Departure ATL at 20:50

Arrive at CPT at 6:15pm (next day)

Cape Town International Airport – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Departure from CPT at 22:50

Arrive ATL at 8:00am (next day)

ATLANTA TEL AVIV (TLV)

It will work on Wednesday, Friday, Sunday at Airbus A350-900

Begins May 10, 2023 (westbound service begins May 8)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Ben Gurion International Airport

Depart ATL at 2:00 p.m

Arrive at TLV at 9:15am (next day)

Ben Gurion International Airport – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Departure from TLV at 11:30

Arrives ATL at 5:55pm

LOS ANGELES TAHITI (PPT)

It will work on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday at Boeing 767-300ER

Starts on December 17, 2022

Los Angeles International Airport Fa’a’ International Airport

Departing LAX at 11:10am

Arrive at PPT at 6:10pm

Fa’a’ International Airport – Los Angeles International Airport

Departs PPT at 20:10

Arrive at LAX at 6:40am (next day)

*Operation of this route is subject to final government approval

